Head on down to your local Richer Sounds store this weekend and you'll find hot deals on a range of Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and LG TVs.

It's part of Richer's three-day Bank Holiday weekend bonanza, running from 10am on Saturday (May 29th) to 4pm on Monday (May 31st).

Deals include an HD-Ready Samsung LE32B350 TV for £249.95, a Full HD Toshiba Regza 32LV665 for £299.95 and LG 42LH2000 HD-Ready LCD for £399.95.

That not big enough for you? Then how about a Samsung PS50B450 plasma for just £499.95. Or the five-star Samsung UE40B7020 at £799.95 (nearly half the price we tested it at).

All offers subject to availability. Check the Richer Sounds website for full details.

