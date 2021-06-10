Record Store Day complete list: all the RSD 2021 vinyl releases

Record Store Day 2021 is almost upon us! The first drop, at least.

This year, things are working a little differently to normal. Like last year, Record Store Day is spread across two dates – the first drop takes place on Saturday 12th June, and the second on Saturday 17th July.

According to the organisers, this will allow “the largest number of stores and record labels to participate around the world”.

And who are we to argue? Two Record Store Day dates means twice the fun. We've done the hard work and compiled a complete Record Store Day 2021 release list for the first drop – that's 347 vinyl releases in total. They include everything from Wolf Alice to Toots & The Maytals, Thelonius Monk to, er, Little Mix.

Now, get ready for some serious crate digging – you won't want to miss these.