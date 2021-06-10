Record Store Day complete list: all the RSD 2021 vinyl releases

Record Store Day 2021 is almost upon us! The first drop, at least.
This year, things are working a little differently to normal. Like last year, Record Store Day is spread across two dates – the first drop takes place on Saturday 12th June, and the second on Saturday 17th July.
According to the organisers, this will allow “the largest number of stores and record labels to participate around the world”.
And who are we to argue? Two Record Store Day dates means twice the fun. We've done the hard work and compiled a complete Record Store Day 2021 release list for the first drop – that's 347 vinyl releases in total. They include everything from Wolf Alice to Toots & The Maytals, Thelonius Monk to, er, Little Mix.
Now, get ready for some serious crate digging – you won't want to miss these.
- AC/DC Through The Mists Of Time/Witches Spell
- Academic, The Tales From The Backseat
- Air People in the City
- Al Green Give Me More Love
- Alarm, The Spirit of '58
- Albert Collins & Barrelhouse Albert Collins & Barrelhouse Live
- Alestorm Sunset On The Golden Age
- The Amorphous Androgynous The World Is Full Of Plankton
- Amy Winehouse Remixes
- Animal Collective Prospect Hummer
- Anti-Flag 20/20 Division
- Ariana Grande k bye for now (swt live)
- Arnie Love & The Loveletts Invisible Wind
- Art Blakey And His Jazz Messengers Chippin' In
- Arthur Verocai Bis
- Asian Dub Foundation Access Denied
- Baby Queen Raw Thoughts
- Baby Strange In The Flesh
- Band Camino, The 4 songs by your buds in The Band CAMINO
- Banda Black Rio Super Nova Samba Funk
- Bardo Pond Volume 1
- Bardo Pond Volume 2
- BC Camplight Hide, Run Away / Blink Of A Nihilist
- Beastie Boys Aglio E Olio
- Bela Fleck and The Blind Boys of Alabama I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free
- Belle and Sebastian The Boy With The Arab Strap
- Belly Bees
- Ben Howard Collections from the Whiteout: Variations Vol 1
- Bernard Butler People Move On
- Bert Jansch Black Swan
- Bert Jansch Edge Of A Dream
- Billy Nomates Billy Nomates
- Black Francis Abbabubba
- Blackbeard (Dennis Bovell) I Wah Dub
- Blue Lab Beats/Kan Sano Montara/Think Twice
- Bluetones, The A New Athens (180g Blue Vinyl)
- Bobo Jenkins My All New Life Story
- Brainiac Attic Tapes
- Brainiac From Dayton Ohio
- Brian Brown Quintet, The Carlton Streets
- Brian Jonestown Massacre/The Telescopes, The Before I Forget/Come Down My Love
- Buzzcocks A Different Compilation
- Cacao Lambada / Children
- Cande y Paulo Limite En Tu Amor EP
- Candi Staton/Chappells Now You've Got The Upper Hand/You're Acting Kind Of Strange
- Carla Whitney Choker Campbell & The Super Sounds
- Carlton Melton Night Pillers
- Caroline K Mirrorball (Alessandro Adriani Remix)
- Chemical Brothers, The TBC
- Chet Baker Cool Cat
- Chic Soup For One
- Conor Oberst Ruminations
- Coterie, The A Swing To Folk
- Cotton, Joseph, Winston Reedy, Barry Isaacs Kiki Kiki E.P.
- Creation, The In Stereo
- Cure, The Faith
- Dance To Tipperary 20 FOR 20 (Deluxe CD Edition)
- Dave Davies & John Carpenter Village Of The Damned (Deluxe Edition – OST)
- Deep, The Silver Surfer
- Def Leppard Live in Oxford
- Deftones Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv)
- Desmond Dekker The King of Ska Live at Dingwalls
- Desmond Dekker King Of Ska – The Ska Singles Collection
- Devo Somewhere with Devo
- Dirty Three Ocean Songs:Deluxe Boxset
- Disclosure Energy
- DJ Cam Tropical Gypsy
- Django Django The Glowing In The Dark Remixes
- Doctor Who Dalek Terror
- Dominator Vol 4 Anthology
- Donny Hathaway Live
- Doors, The Morrison Hotel Sessions
- Dutch Uncles Cadenza
- dvsn SEPT 5TH
- Easy Life Life's a Beach
- Echo & The Bunnymen Live In Liverpool (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)
- Ed Sheeran The A Team (10th Anniversary)
- Elastica Singles
- Elbow The Newborn EP
- Elbow The Any Day Now EP
- Electric Wizard Time To Die
- Elton John Regimental Sgt.Zippo
- Elvis Costello La Face de Pendule a Coucou
- Elvis Presley Café Europa En Uniforme (Green + Pink Cornetto Vinyl) (RSD 2021)
- Elvis Presley Sings the Mad Professor
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tarkus
- Engelbert Humperdinck Engelbert Calling: The Boxset
- Eric Bell Band Lonely Man
- Everything Everything Supernormal / Mercury and Me
- Fàshiön Pröduct Perfect (Green Vinyl)
- Fatboy Slim Weapon Of Choice – 20th Anniversary
- Fela Kuti Open & Close
- Finn Askew Peach
- Fireboy DML Apollo
- Flamin' Groovies A Bucket Of Brains
- Flaming Lips, The The Soft Bulletin (Companion Disc)
- Focus Singles, Deep Cuts & BBC Live (Coloured Vinyl)
- Fontaines D.C. Live at Kilmainham Gaol
- Frank Foster The Loud Minority
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers Brain Telephone
- Fred Again Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)
- Freda Payne Unhooked Generation – Tom Moulton Remix/Original
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Pinata: The 1984 Version
- Freddie McGregor Never Run Away
- French Montana CB5
- Future Sound of London, The Accelerator
- Future Sound of London, The We Have Explosive
- Garbage No Gods No Masters
- Genesis Live At Knebworth
- George Dekker Run Dem / Foey Man
- George Dekker & The Inn House Crew Nana
- Girls In Synthesis Shift In State
- Golden Earring Twilight Zone / When The Lady Smiles
- Grateful Dead Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72
- Groundhogs, The Who Will Save The World (Deluxe edition)
- Haim Gasoline
- Half Japanese I Guess I’m Living: The Charmed Life Tapes
- Hall & Oates You Make My Dreams Come True/ Gotta Lotta Nerve
- Harold Land Westward Bound!
- High Pulp Mutual Attraction Vol. 2
- Hilton Felton A Man for All Reasons
- HONNE nswy: dream edits
- Hooverphonic A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular Remixes Ep (12" Coloured Vinyl)
- Howard Jones The 12" album
- Howe Gelb Hisser
- I Don't Know How But They Found Me Razzmatazz B-Sides
- Ian Dury Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
- Iggy Pop Live at The Channel Boston (Pink + Yellow Splatter Vinyl) (RSD 2021)
- Ihsahn After
- Ike & Tina Turner Bold Soul Sister / Somebody (Somewhere) Needs You
- Incredible Bongo Band Bongo Rock
- Jaded Hearts Club, The Live At The 100 Club
- Jah Floyd 20 Years Inna Leaky Boat
- Jah Wobble Old Jewish East End of London Dub/ Lovers Rock Dub
- Jah Wobble & Family Guanyin
- Jake Bugg All I need
- Jaklin Jaklin
- Janis Joplin Pearl
- Japanese Television 3 (Remixed)
- Jehnny Beth BBC Sessions
- Jess Cornelius Body Memory / I Cant Tell you Why
- Jesus Jones Right Here Right Now
- Jim Croce You Don't Mess Around With Jim / Operator (That's Not The Way)
- Joe Strummer Junco Partner (Acoustic)
- Joel Corry 4 For The Floor EP
- Joey Ramone Don't Worry About Me
- Johnny Paycheck Uncovered: The First Recordings
- Johnny Thunders Live in Los Angeles 1987
- Jonathan Richman Having A Party With Jonathan Richman
- Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1
- Joseph Capriati, Eric Kupper feat. Byron Stingily Love Changed Me (Masters At Work Remixes)
- Josephine Foster Graphic as a Star
- Jungle Brothers Straight Out Of The Jungle / Black Is Black
- Kamal Abdul-Alim Dance
- Keith Richards Wicked As It Seems/Gimme Shelter (live)
- Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny
- King Von Welcome to O'Block
- Kinks, The Percy
- Kristin Hersh Wyatt at the Coyote Palace
- L7 The Beauty Process--Triple Platinum (Limited 25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)
- La Femme Runway/Me Suive
- Lady Gaga Chromatica RSD deluxe vinyl
- Lamb Of God As The Palaces Burn
- Lathums, The Live at Blackpool Tower
- Lee 'Scatch' Perry Roast Fish Collie Weed & Corn Bread
- Lee McDonald We’ve Only Just Begun / I’ll Do Anything For You
- Leo's Sunshipp Give Me The Sunshine
- Liminanas, The The World We Knew (OST)
- Linkin Park Meteora
- Linton Kwesi Johnson Making History
- Little Mix Confetti
- Lounge at the Edge of Town Lounge at the Edge of Town
- Love Spit Love Trysome Eatone (Limited White with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)
- Lupe Fiasco Food & Liquor I & II
- M. Ward End of Amnesia (20 Year Anniversary remaster (Clear Vinyl
- Madness I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side Vol 2
- Mae Muller Stripped
- Magic Gang, The The Magic Gang
- Mal-One Punk Badge
- Mansun Closed For Business ( Seven EP )
- Marc Bolan & T. Rex Star King (180g Coloured vinyl)
- Maria McKee High Dive
- Maria McKee Live In Hamburg
- Marika Hackman Sugar Blind & Deaf Heat EP
- Mark Lanegan Here Comes That Weird Chill
- Marry Waterson & Oliver Knight The Days That Shaped Me (10th Anniversary Edition)
- Masahiko Sato Belladonna Of Sadness EP
- Massive Wagons Sad Sad Song / Changes
- Me'shell Ndegeocello Peace Beyond Passion
- Menswear Extra Material (2 x 180g Orange and White Vinyl)
- Metronomy The Look (10th Anniversary)
- Michael Schenker Group, The Live In Manchester 1980
- Minty Open Wide
- Mogwai ZeroZeroZero
- Molly Nilsson The Travels Reissue
- Motorhead St Valentines Day Massacre
- Mudhoney / Meat Puppets Warning / One Of These Days
- Mush Peak Bleak
- Nada Surf Cycle Through
- Near Jazz Experience, The Nought to 60
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Back The Way We Came : Vol 1 (2011-2021)
- Notorious B.I.G., The Duets: The Final Chapter
- Nouvelle Vague Girls & Boys
- Nubya Garcia SOURCE
- Ocean Colour Scene Saturday
- Oh Sees Live At The Chapel SF
- Oneohtrix Point Never Russian Mind
- Oneohtrix Point Never Zones Without People
- Oneohtrix Point Never Betrayed In The Octagon
- Oneohtrix Point Never The Fall Into Time
- Oneohtrix Point Never Drawn and Quartered
- Opeth Morningrise
- Orange Goblin Eulogy For The Damned
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Enola Gay Remixes
- OST James Bond Theme
- OST Citizen Kane
- OST A Suitable Boy
- OST Watchmen OST
- OST Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (Limited 20th Anniversary)
- OST Dave Grusin Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)
- OST Don Davis The Matrix – The Complete Edition
- OST Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell Shrek
- OST Howard Roberts Lord Shango (Original 1975 Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- OST Jeff Herriott & S. Craig Zahler Bone Tomahawk (Original Soundtrack)
- OST John Carpenter Ghost of Mars
- OST Michel Legrand La Piscine (OST)
- OST Various Artists Jasper Mall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Owen Gray Sings
- Pa Salieu Send Them To Coventry
- Pat Thomas Stage Two
- Paul Kuhn The L.A. Session (Deluxe Edition)
- Pere Ubu 390 of Simulated Stereo V.21C
- Perfume Genius IMMEDIATELY Remixes
- Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey Our Back Pages
- Pins Piano Versions
- Police, The Live Vol.1
- Police, The Live Vol.2
- Poly Styrene Translucence
- Primal Scream Riot City Blues
- Primal Scream Dixie Narco EP
- Prince The Truth
- Procol Harum Grand Hotel
- Rage Against The Machine The Battle of Mexico City
- Raybeats, The The Lost Philip Glass Sessions (Featuring Philip Glass & Michael Riesman)
- Reggae Specials Reggae Beatles
- Replacements, The The Pleasure’s All Yours: Pleased To Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates
- Republica Republica (Translucent Red Coloured Vinyl)
- Residents, The Leftovers Again?!?
- Reuben Racecar is Very Fast
- Richard Hell And The Voidoids Destiny Street Demos
- Robert Plant Live At Knebworth
- Roedelius Drauf Und Dran
- Roisin Murphy Crooked Machine
- Rolling Stones, The A Bigger Bang - Live
- Ron Carter Golden Striker (Deluxe Edition)
- Roy Ayers Chicago / D.C. City
- Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller In Harmony
- Salah Ragab & Cairo Jazz Band Egypt Strut
- Selecter, The Live In Coventry '79
- shame Live in the Flesh
- Shygirl Alias (remixed)
- Sigh Heir To Despair
- Sleep Token Jaws/The Way That You Were
- Slum Village Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition
- Sly5thAve Super Rich Kids / Hold On, We're Going Home
- Small Faces Complete Greatest Hits
- Status Quo Live At Knebworth
- Status Quo The Rest Of Status Quo (Coloured Vinyl)
- Steely Dan Everything Must Go
- Steely Dan Two Against Nature
- Steve Earle & The Dukes, Justin Townes Earle The Saint Of Lost Causes 7"
- Steve Parks Movin In The Right Direction C/W Just Ask Me
- Stillwater Stillwater Demos EP
- Stone Foundation (feat. Paul Weller) Deeper Love (Remixes)
- Stooges Whiskey A Go Go
- Sub Focus Solar System / Siren
- Suede Love and Poison (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)
- Suicide Cheree
- Super Furry Animals Ice Hockey Hair
- Supergrass Going Out
- Suzanne Ciani Xenon
- Suzi Quatro Live & Kickin' [2021 Mix]
- Sword, The Age of Winters
- T Dyson & Company It's All Over / First time
- t.A.T.u. 200 KM/H In the Wrong Lane
- Tales Of Terror Tales Of Terror
- Tallah Overconfidence / (Teru from Crossfaith Remix)
- Tears For Fears Live at Massey Hall
- Television Personalities Another Kind of Trip
- Terry De Castro A View To A Kill
- Texas Hi
- Thelonious Monk The Custodian’s Mix
- Therapy? Nurse Reissue (Red Vinyl)
- Those Damn Crows “Sick Of Me” / “Blink Of An Eye (Piano Version)”
- Thrills, The So Much For The City
- Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard Undivided
- Timebox ‘Beggin’’ b/w ‘Girl Don’t Make Me Wait’
- Timeless Legend Everybody Disco - Paarts 1 & 2
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Angel Dream
- Tom Tom Club The Good The Bad and The Funky
- Toots & The Maytals Funky Kingston
- Toyah Four From Toyah (40th Anniversary)
- Toyah Mesmerised – Rarities & Remixes 87 – 94 (180g Vanilla Vinyl)
- Trapeze Live In Houston – Texas 1972
- Triumph Allied Forces: The 40th Anniversary
- Tune-Yards W H O K I L L
- Twenty One Pilots Location Sessions
- U2 Fire (40th Anniversary Edition)
- UFO This Kid's/Mother Mary
- Ultravox Vienna [Steven Wilson Mixes]
- Uriah Heep The Magician's Birthday
- VARIOUS Erased Tapes 20 · · ー ー ー 0
- Various Artists AFT25PARTY EP
- Various Artists Red Hot And Blue: A Tribute To Cole Porter
- Various Artists Brazil 45 Vol 2
- Various Artists HELP EPs
- Various Artists Psyché France, Vol. 7
- Various Artists Aphelian Volume 1
- Various Artists Aphelian Volume 2
- Various Artists Demoitis Volume 1
- Various Artists Soul Slabs Vol. 3
- Various Artists Ciao Italia - Generazioni Underground
- Various Artists Music For Dreams Summer Sessions 2021 LP
- Various Artists You Flexi Thing Vol 8
- Various Artists Golden Gate Groove: The Sound of Philadelphia in San Francisco
- Various Artists Penrose Showcase Vol.1
- Various Artists Chicago/The Blues/Today!
- Various Artists Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2
- Various Artists Dedicated to You: Lowrider Love
- Vaughan Mason Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll
- Vines, The Melodia (180g Translucent Lime Vinyl)
- Wailers & U-ROY My Cup Runneth Over
- WAR Give Me Five! The War Albums (1971-1975)
- Warpaint The Fool. Andrew Weatherall Sessions
- Warren Zevon Preludes
- Wasted Youth Reagan's In
- Who, The Face Dances - Coloured Vinyl
- William Tyler New Vanitas
- Willie Colón,Celia Cruz Celia y Willie
- Wipers Youth Of America (Anniversary Edition: 1981-2021)
- Wire PF456 DELUXE
- Wolf Alice Blue Weekend
- WU LYF Go Tell Fire To The Mountain
- ZZ Quartet Midnight In Europe