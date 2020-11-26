Quick! Save 65% on UE Megablast with this Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal

Another day, another Bluetooth speaker heavily discounted in the Black Friday deals? Yes, but this just isn't any Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on one of our favourite portable speakers.

The Ultimate Ears Megablast, which started life at £269.99, is down to just £94.99 at Amazon. That's a 65 per cent discount and even beats the unbeatable awesome Prime Day price offered earlier this year.

We'd hurry, though; this deal is one of Amazon's Lightning Deals and will end at 11:45pm (or before stock goes, which is more likely!)

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £95 at Amazon

This is a great deal on Ultimate Ears' loudest portable Bluetooth speaker. Sound is dispersed in all directions, thanks to its cylindrical design, and Amazon's Alexa voice assistant comes built in so you can just speak to control it. Bargain.View Deal

The Megablast is one of Ultimate Ears' biggest and loudest Bluetooth speakers. When it graced our review lab, we awarded it a perfect five out of five.

The sound is superb, being dynamic and detailed, with enthusiastic, punchy rhythms. Basslines are taut and precise, and it really does go very loud indeed.

Alexa comes built in, which gives it smart home skills. That means it works just as well inside as the hub of your smart home as out and about blasting tunes at a barbecue.

The smart home capabilities are a welcome addition, but the Megablast is at its best as a pure fun speaker you can sling in a bag and take with you. It's built to last too, so you don't have to worry about damaging it on the go.

This deal went live at midday, but only lasts until 2pm, so you'd better hurry if you want to take advantage.

