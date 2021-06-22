Quick! Grab 46% off Bang & Olufsen headphones in this superb Prime Day deal

Amazing Prime Day headphone deals may abound during Amazon's sales event, but if you're looking for something with a premium aesthetic, this 46 per cent discount on B&O's BeoPlay H4 wireless Bluetooth headphones could be just the ticket.

Bang & Olufsen's headphone game has been consistently strong over the years – just check our B&O BeoPlay H2 and B&O BeoPlay H8 reviews. And for its latest Prime Day trick, Amazon has decided to launch an exceptional deal on the BeoPlay H4 over-ear wireless headphones, offering £115 off the launch price.

Best Prime Day headphone deal

B&O BeoPlay H4 £250 £135 at Amazon (save £115)

A serious saving on a set of B&O wireless Bluetooth headphones with a sleek aesthetic, good stamina and memory foam padding for comfort. While we haven't had them in for a thorough appraisal, at this price they're a Prime Day steal.View Deal

These striking over-ears are made from high-end materials – the aluminium headband is covered in lambskin, as are the ear cushions, while the padding is memory foam and aims to mould to the shape of your ear and provide some passive noise isolation as well as comfort for long listening sessions.

Three buttons on the headphones' housing control audio playback and Bluetooth pairing. There's also a 3.5mm jack input and a Micro USB connector for charging. B&O claims the battery will power the headphones for up to 19 hours on a charge of a little under three hours.

We've not had the pleasure of putting these BeoPlay H4 wireless headphones through their paces, but at this price, you know you're getting a luxurious looking (and from the firm's track record, a decent sounding) pair of wireless headphones bearing the B&O moniker.

MORE

Forget Prime Day, these are the best hi-fi and audio deals that aren't on Amazon

Don't buy the Echo Buds this Prime Day (choose these wireless earbuds instead)

The 6 best Prime Day headphone deals – save up to £140 on five-star pairs