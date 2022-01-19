QED Connect is a new range of affordable video and audio cables

British audio specialist QED has just introduced a new affordable Connect range of AV cables and adapters. The firm tells us every option has been custom-designed to deliver the best performance at palatable prices.

Whether connecting to your TV, new hi-fi speakers, home cinema system or mobile device – think smartphones, laptops, tablets or portable DACs – the Connect series covers virtually every audio-visual connectivity base we can think of. And as technology inevitably evolves, the firm assures us any meaningful future connectivity requirement will also be incorporated into the ‘living’ QED Connect family.

Designed in the UK, the entire range boasts a stylish satin black finish wrapped in a soft but durable ultra-flexible PVC jacket, primed for home or mobile use. Each cable (where applicable) features custom-moulded 24K gold plated QED connectors and plugs for noise-free, long-life connectivity and 99.99 per cent oxygen free copper conductors for reliable signal transfer.

Each QED Connect cable also comes in a variety of lengths and the entire range will arrive in minimal, fully biodegradable packaging.

QED's Connect stereo audio cable, which features HDPE dielectric for improved signal integrity and custom plug design with channel identifier, starts at £9.95/€12.95 for 0.75m length.

The QED Connect 3.5mm jack to phono cable, 3.5mm jack to jack option and a 3.5mm headphone extension all start at around the £10 mark; QED Connect aerial cables are priced from £18.95/€23.95 and the QED Connect HDMI cable (high speed with Ethernet and fully compliant with HDMI 2.0) starts at just £14.95/€18.95 for 1.5m.

Optical, subwoofer, speaker and USB cables also feature in the range, as well as a wide selection of stereo audio and video adaptors.

QED has been designing and engineering AV cables for nearly five decades and is often considered the original cable brand (owing to its QED 79 strand cable, released in 1976, widely recognised as the world’s first “specialist” speaker cable) so it is worth noting these wallet-friendly price points for further investigation.

The QED Connect range will be available in the UK and Europe by the end of January 2022, from QED's website and at select dealers.

