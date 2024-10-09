Q Acoustics' tech-laden standmounts are almost half price this Prime Day – bargain!

Amazon's two-day October Prime Day savings event (also known as Big Deal Days) has already thrown out some cracking discounts. This might be one of the finest as, while many deals have seen prices crumbling by 20 or even 30 per cent, few have fallen by almost half.

This Q Acoustics Concept 30 discount does just that. Originally priced at £899, the punchy, entertaining bookshelf units are down to a meagre £499 at Amazon, saving you a hearty £400 in the process. While they are unquestionably decent speakers at full price, this deal makes their sound-per-pound credentials utterly elite – this isn't a deal you want to miss!

Best Q Acoustics standmounts deal

Q Acoustics Concept 30 was £899 now £499 at Amazon (save £400)

This is certainly one of the biggest discounts we have witnessed during October Prime Day. The Q Acoustics Concept 30 have dropped by almost half, suggesting that stocks might be running low and, more likely, this deal won't be around for ever. Prime Day's the time to strike.

Lowest price on black finish



Deal also at Sevenoaks

What a deal this is. The Q Acoustics Concept 30 standmounts offer flagship technology for less-than-flagship money, packing in a 12.5cm mid/bass driver which inherits the cone material, voice-coil structure and suspension system from the five-star Concept 500, not to mention a 2.5cm dome tweeter which takes major influence from the flagship model. That kind of technological pedigree at just under £500 is not to be sniffed out.

There's more. The Concept 30 also adopt the brand’s point-to-point cabinet-stiffening bracing structure, as well as using Q Acoustic's Gelcore treatment for mitigating cabinet noise. There's a lot of clever engineering that goes into these standmounts and, for the most part, it really shows.

Our review explains the benefits of such impressive engineering: "The Concept 30 produce a lovely spread of sound that’s well-imaged and peppered with precise levels of detail, with the whole frequency band settling on a nice balance between weight and crispness. Overall, it’s a spotlessly spic-and-span presentation for this calibre of speaker." The KEF LS50 Meta are better at communicating the subtleties of dynamics and can track instrumental rise and decay better, but with the Concept 30 at near-half price, that hardly seems like a fair comparison any more. For just shy of £500, you should be more than satisfied with the clarity, authority and refinement, not to mention scale and punch, to get too hung up on any comparative shortcomings.

We certainly can't fault how well-made the cabinets themselves are, or how easygoing and fuss-free the Concept 30 are to set up, live with and partner. If you're in the market for a pair of standmounts at a super price, get over to Amazon for a massive saving.

