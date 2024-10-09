Over £200 off these punchy Bowers & Wilkins towers will tempt you away from Prime Day

With Amazon's two-day October Prime Day in full swing, we've been hunting for deals for those of you who want savings on products beyond the best Bluetooth speakers or wireless earbuds. Amazon certainly grants a lot of tasty deals during Prime Day, but for what some would term 'proper' hi-fi, including loudspeakers, turntables and amplifiers, it often pays to look elsewhere.

Hence we've scouted this superb Bowers & Wilkins discount, an offer which sees the B&W 606 S3 floorstanders drop from £1999 to just £1769 at Sevenoaks, a saving of £200. They're decent speakers, too, and sure to delight anyone who wants a sturdy pair of floorstanders to pump out a robust, full sound with plenty of punch.

Best Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanding speakers deal

Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 was £1999 now £1769 at Sevenoaks (save £230)

While five-star rivals offer a little more insight and dynamic nuance, the assertive, bold and undeniably musical 603 S3 floorstanders will appeal to anyone with a big room that needs filling with equally substantial sound. They're nicely made and, despite a few caveats, aren't too fussy regarding partnering, either.

Deal also at Peter Tyson

The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders are part of a pretty esteemed family. The 607 S2 Anniversary Edition and 606 S2 Anniversary Edition standmounts are esteemed Award-winners, while the 606 S3 and the 607 S3 standmounters have also bagged silverware following five-star reviews. The 606 S3 towers, therefore, have the weight of history behind them.

It's a burden they ably manage to shoulder, and while we didn't quite consider them at the time to match the legacy of their forebears, they're a pair of floorstanders with an appeal that we completely understand. If you want that esteemed B&W name, design and build from speakers that will fill your room with sound as easily as a garden hose fills a watering can, these substantial towers are certainly worth considering, especially thanks to that £230 discount.

As our review made clear: "The 603 S3’s sturdy, muscular aspect gives the speakers real authority and scale, and although our dedicated test rooms aren’t exactly rivals for the Albert Hall, we can imagine that the Bowers would perform ably in a larger setting thanks to their powerful, potent sonic presentation". Yes, the five-star PMC Prodigy 5 will grant a touch more dynamic subtelty, agility and verve, but they're smaller in stature and less muscular in their delivery.

We appreciate their build quality, though it's worth noting how hefty the 603 S3 actually are. Designed "for larger rooms and homes theatres", they stand 102cm high when mounted on plinths and make shorter rivals look positively titchy by comparison.

Give them the space they need, make sure to partner them with a price-compatible amplifier and source player and the Bowers towers will reward you amply. They won't be for everyone, but for £230 off at Sevenoaks, they're certainly worth considering if you're after floorstanders that can give your music a real sense of authority and scale.

