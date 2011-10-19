Now available though UK distributor Henley Designs is Pro-ject's Stream Box DS music streaming client, able to play music from computers, networks, iOS devices and USB memory.

Selling for £699, and part of the company's Box Design range, it's able to play file formats including FLAC, LPCM, Ogg Vorbis, MP3, AAC and WMA9-lossless, and can handle FLAC and LPCM files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Front and rear USB inputs are provided for memory devices or the digital connection of iPods, iPhones and iPads, and the Stream Box DS has both Ethernet and Wi-Fi network connectivity.

Internet radio is provided using the vTuner platform, allowing access to both local and international stations as well as the potential to access premium services such as Napster, Rhapsody and Last.fm.

The unit itself runs on the StreamUnlimited 'engine' – like Pro-ject, StreamUnlimited is headquartered in Vienna, Austria – and this brings with it the large 8.9cm colour display that's so prominent a feature of the player.

Finished in either black or silver, the Stream Box DS comes complete with remote control.

