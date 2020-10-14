Prime Day headphone deal: Sony WH-CH700N hit new low price

There are plenty of Prime Day headphones deals to take advantage of this year, but this saving on the Sony WH-CH700s is one that definitely stands out. Originally £150, these wireless noise-cancellers can be yours for just £71. This makes them a bit of bargain in our book.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless ANC £100 £71 at Amazon

Bluetooth playback, NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a ten minute charge will keep them going for an hour. In typical Sony style, they sound very decent too. This is one headphone deal not to be sniffed at.View Deal

The Sonys manage to combine Bluetooth, noise-cancelling and decent sound quality in a very affordable headphone package. It's no mean feat, but given Sony's recent track record in the headphones department, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

35-hour battery life should be plenty for most people, and a 10-minute charge is enough to add one hour of juice. There's a built-in mic for hands-free calling, plus compatibility with a couple of virtual assistants (Siri and Google Assistant). They're lightweight, comfortable and available in black, blue or grey finishes, all of which are discounted on Prime Day.

The WH-CH700Ns make for a likeable listen too, with a lively and agile sound that's blessed with just enough weight and detail to make a longer listen worth your while.

If you want something fun and affordable that won't let you down, you'll struggle to beat the Sony WH-CH700N, especially at this price.

MORE:

All of the best Amazon Prime Day UK deals live right now

Also, check out the 11 best Amazon Prime Day UK headphones deals

Our round-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020