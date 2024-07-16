Prime Day can't beat this! The Award-winning iFi Zen DAC V2 has crashed to its lowest ever price

The exceptional iFi Zen DAC V2 knocked us for six on its way to becoming a certified What Hi-Fi? Award-winner last year, smashing the competition thanks to its wide range of features, beautiful build quality and, most importantly, pack-leading sound. We rate it as the best in its class, and while the new iFi Zen DAC V3 could become the new top dog, the V2 will never be anything short of superb.

We've been keeping our eye out for a decent discount on this dinky DAC for Prime Day, but while Amazon has so far left us wanting, we were thrilled to see an incredible deal over at Peter Tyson, taking the iFi Zen DAC V2 to its lowest ever price of just £129. That's a huge £70 saving, and you even get iFi's iSilencer Plus noise eliminator as part of the package.

If you fancy bagging yourself one of our favourite DACs at its best-ever price, be quick. With Peter Tyson listing it as a "clearance" – we assume to make way for the V3 – it'll only be available while stocks last.

iFi Zen DAC V2 DAC/headphone amp deal

iFi Zen DAC V2 was £199 now £129 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

While we originally tested it at £159, the iFi Zen DAC V2's standard retail price usually sits at around the £199 mark. That makes this £70 cut to that figure a significant saving, and the best deal we've seen yet on the V2. Yes, the V3 could end up being even better, but there's no question how sonically refined and musically rewarding the second-generation model remains. It's a winner.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

As is typical of iFi's varied selection of hi-fi accessories, the Zen DAC V2 is adeptly constructed and well-appointed with features and connections. The handsome unit sports RCA, 6.3mm and twin balanced 4.4mm outputs, as well as a USB Type-B input. Capable of supporting PCM files up to 384kHz alongside DSD256 and MQA, the V2 offers double the clock speed and four times the memory of the original.

That new-generation processing chip is also found in the more premium Neo iDSD and iDSD Diablo DAC/headphone amps. Improved internal circuitry, meanwhile, integrates a crystal clock design conceived to improve timing and reduce sonic jitter for a smoother, sharper listening experience.

And wouldn't you know it, it really works. Sonically, the V2 offers a clear, even-handed performance that manages to be open and insightful in equal measure. As we stated in our review, it's "open, smooth and nicely judged in its handling of frequencies", with plenty of dynamic expression and effortless handling of those crucial lower registers.

A five-star performer across the board, the iFi Zen DAC V2 is our top pick for a DAC/headphone amp at this price, only made better by a tempting £70 discount at Peter Tyson.

