Rare Prime Day deal: save up to 14% on Apple TV 4K video streamer

The Amazon Prime Day sales bring a number of big savings on the usual suspects, including Amazon devices, but you can also find the odd, rare Apple discount too.

Right now, shoppers can get up to 14% off Apple TV streaming boxes. The cheapest option is the Apple TV (32GB, 4th generation), down from £139 to £119. The HD box launched in 2015 but still has plenty to offer, especially at this low price.

Step up the Apple TV 4K and you'll be rewarded with support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. The 32GB version is reduced from £169 to £146 while the 64GB model, normally £189, can be yours for only £169. Note these are the 1st-generation TV boxes and not the more recent Apple TV 4K (2021).

Best Prime Day Apple TV deal

Apple TV (2015) £139 £119 at Amazon (save £20)

The entry-level Apple TV streaming box is on sale now. Considered the best Apple TV before the 4K model came along, it features an updated remote control with a touchpad and a Siri-friendly microphone. An absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Apple TV 4K (2017) £169 £146 at Amazon (save £23)

The gateway to on-demand 4K HDR movies you've been waiting for, now with extra apps and features... oh and a £30 discount while stocks last. It offers a substantial library of 4K HDR content, strong picture and sound, and loads of apps. Save £23 off the 32GB version and £20 off the 64GB model at Amazon.View Deal

The Apple TV (2015) still has plenty to offer, including good picture performance and highly accurate voice control. Apple has basically lifted its voice assistant, Siri, from iOS devices and it now responds by on-screen text.

The audio/visual performance is extremely solid. There's 1080p video at 60Hz and you get support for Dolby Digital 7.1. Netflix performance is on par with other streaming boxes we’ve tried in Full HD, so it should be good enough for most users. There’s plenty of detail and colours are rich.

If you want a 4K streamer, the now-discounted Apple TV 4K box from 2017 is an excellent choice. It boasts the biggest library of 4K HDR films available anywhere courtesy of Apple TV+, the company's own streaming service.

This five-star streamer also delivers all the key UK catch-up TV services, Dolby Atmos audio, and a great all-round performance. It's no longer the most recent Apple TV box – Apple launched the new Apple TV 4K (2021) in April – but it remains a five-star product and is worth considering at this low price.

