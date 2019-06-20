Amazon Prime Day: Save on five-star UE Wonderboom wireless speaker

Despite Amazon Prime Day 2019 being but a tantalisingly short one month away, the retail giant clearly couldn't wait to offer up this little corker of a deal on a very popular Bluetooth speaker.

We awarded the Ultimate Ears original Wonderboom the highest accolade of five stars at its original price of £89, and now, the slate black Wonderboom has been slashed in price to just £48.54 on Amazon.

UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £48.54 on Amazon With a recommended retail price of £89, the Wonderboom is durable and fully waterproof – it even floats. It also offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms.

Ultimate Ears is a class-leader in the portable Bluetooth speaker market and this original Wonderboom is highly worthy of your attention – an ideal travel/beach/camp/garden party companion for the summer – especially at this price.

A month to go until Amazon Prime Day and we're already seeing deals like these? If they're trying to keep us hooked, it's working. Keep 'em coming, Amazon!

