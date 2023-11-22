£100 off Naim’s Award-winning wireless speaker is music to our ears this Black Friday

Naim’s Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation was launched way back in 2019, but it’s a sign of just how good it is that even four years later a £100 discount should be considered a deal worth snapping up. It can be yours for just £699 this Black Friday.

A perennial winner at the What Hi-Fi Awards, the Mu-so Qb was recently crowned Best Home Wireless Speaker Over £500 for the fifth year in a row, and was only prevented from repeating the feat as Product of the Year in the Wireless Speaker category by the Sonos Era 300.

It’s not hard to see (or hear) why the second-gen Mu-so Qb is so highly regarded at WHF? HQ either. It’s a striking bit of design, with its intuitive control dial sunk into the aluminium top of a fabric-covered cube.

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation was £799 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

This super sonic cube has been a favourite here at What Hi-Fi? since it launched in 2019, earning a five-star review and multiple Awards for its eye-catching design, premium build and class-leading performance. Time to see what all the fuss is about?

Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Underneath you get five speaker units – a single bass driver, two tweeters and a pair of mid-range drivers – that are positioned to provide a surprisingly spacious soundstage given its form factor. The whole lot is powered by 300W of amplification.

There are multiple ways to feed it your choice of tunes. It supports Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect so you don’t even need to leave your usual streaming app, but there’s also AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth onbaord. You can also use the Naim Audio app (available for both iOS and Android) to tune into internet radio stations, plus it’ll allow you to access any hi-res files that are stored on your network.

No matter what you use it to listen to, the Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation sounds absolutely stupendous. It’s open, detailed and expressive, with plenty of punchy bass and a better sense of timing than its predecessor. Even at its full price there’s nothing of its type within a few hundred pounds that comes close to beating it.

So if that fleet of Awards wasn’t enough to convince you to take the plunge and buy one, maybe this Black Friday discount will. If you'd prefer something bigger and more rectangular, Naim's Mu-so 2 has also had £250 knocked off its asking price.

