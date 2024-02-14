Get your hands on a five-star hi-fi streamer for half price while stock lasts!

One of our favourite discounts from November's Black Friday sales is still on – in fact, it's a pound cheaper now!

The superb Arcam ST60 music streamer is a two-time What Hi-F? Award winner and its original price of £1299 has been cut to just £649 at Peter Tyson.

We didn't think its previous best price of £799 could be beaten, so to see such a talented unit available for half its RRP means we encourage you to take a good look at this deal!

Arcam ST60 streamer was £1299 now £649 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

This What Hi-Fi? Award winner is an excellent streamer and is currently £650 cheaper than its RRP! The ST60 is a stellar choice for its clear, full-bodied presentation, detailed, dynamic sound, and strong streaming support that includes wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP playback and extensive connectivity. A superb discount that you don't want to miss.

If you're looking to upgrade your home hi-fi system with a quality, well-equipped network streamer, this could be the best deal for a long time!

The ST60 covers all the major streaming methods with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and wi-fi connectivity on-board, allowing you to play music wirelessly no matter how your music is stored. UPnP compatibility means that any hi-res files stored on a NAS device or similar on your home network can be easily accessed, too.

You can use the app to access Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Deezer and Internet radio, although this is the only area that we think could be more streamlined. There's also support for hi-res audio up to 32-bit/192kHz and MQA, while the ST60 is Roon Ready certified as well.

In terms of physical connections, the ST60 offers digital inputs (optical, coaxial, and USB) and multiple output options (coaxial, optical, line-level RCA and balanced XLR) allowing the streamer to be integrated into a range of systems.

Sound is of course fundamental and it's the ST60's sound quality that truly wowed us at its original price point. It's self-assured in its delivery, sounding big, full, solid and expressive. The streamer delivers music with clarity in a soundstage that’s pleasingly open and broad. Basslines are solid, and overall the ST60 presents music with tonality, muscularity and clarity – sonic characteristics we have come to expect from Arcam products.

We were very impressed at its original RRP, and now with a huge £650 off, the Arcam ST60 streamer is even more worthy of recommendation than before.

