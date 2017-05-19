You may have seen the AVM30 range before, but soon you'll be able to buy it on these shores.

The range was first released in Germany last year to celebrate AVM's 30th anniversary. And it was a roaring success; so much so that PMC and AVM have teamed up once again to bring it to the UK this autumn.

It's an entry-level range of hi-fi kit, with a rather sizeable nod to AVM's design aesthetic from the 1980s. Thankfully, the insides have been re-engineered, and the design brought up to date in a way that retains the equipment's heritage.

The A30 integrated amplifier takes the AVM A2's direct double-mono set-up and adds modern accoutrements such as digital inputs and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The V30 pre-amp also harks back to the A2, but has far more conections: as well as the MM and MC phono module, it has an SPDIF optical, coaxial and USB inputs, plus Bluetooth.

The M30 power amplifier is a direct descendant of the AVM M1, M2 and M3, and packs 225W of power.

PMC also announced the MP30 media player at the Munich High End show. It boasts a built-in CD player and can hook-up with external sound sources, such as network drives via DLNA and UPnP, as well as directly connected digital sources and streaming services such as Tidal and Qobuz. Compatible file formats include FLAC, WAV, AIFF and ALAC, and hi-res files pose no problem.

The MP30 is joined by the CD30, which focusses on red-book CD playback and has more digital inputs.

