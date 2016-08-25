The three new models are the X-HM76, X-HM76D (below) and X-HM86D (top). The numbers may be different, but the three models share a long list of functions.

All three units have built-in support for TuneIn internet radio, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Google Cast and AirPlay. With Google Cast, the number of services supported by the network receivers also includes Google Play Music and BBC iPlayer Radio. Audio from compatible apps can also be streamed to Google Cast speakers to create a multi-room system.

You can also stream music from iOS devices and computers running iTunes through AirPlay, and true wireless multi-room audio will be supported with FireConnect after a firmware update later this year.

Bluetooth is also on board, as is a CD player, FM tuner and a USB port for connecting hard disc drives and USB sticks.

All three models come with a front-mounted 3.5in LCD colour screen for displaying song information and album art. Functions can be controlled from the unit, the supplied remote control or Pioneer's Remote App for iOS and Android devices.

Hi-res audio FLAC/AIFF files up to 24-bit/192kHz, Apple Lossless and DSD up to 11.2MHz are supported across the range.

To best reproduce hi-res music, Pioneer has used a Clean Ground Design layout for the internal circuitry. This separates analogue circuits from the digital to improve the signal to noise ratio and “eliminate the effects of noise”.

The X-HM76D and HM86D also feature a DAB/DAB+ tuner, but the main difference in the three units is their power output.

The X-HM76 and HM76D are 2 x 50W units, while the X-HM86D has 2 x 65W. The speakers included with the X-HM76 and HM76D feature 12cm woofers and 25mm dome tweeters. Meanwhile, the X-HM86D speakers feature a 13cm fibreglass bass driver and gloss-coated front baffle.

The Pioneer X-HM76 (£430), X-HM76D (£470) and X-HM86D (£650) will be available from September. The X-HM86D is also available without speakers (XC-HM86D), priced £400.

