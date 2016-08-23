Onkyo is bringing out two new high-resolution network audio players, the NS-6130 and the NS-6170, both of which are compatible with Tidal, TuneIn, and Deezer through a new control app, while Google Cast, AirPlay, and Spotify are managed through their own applications.

One of the key features of the NS-6170 is a DIDRC (Dynamic Intermodulation Distortion Reduction Circuitry) filter which replaces the previous DAC output filter, and is designed to remove any ultra-high-frequency distortion from the audio signal.

The result, says Onkyo, is that "the true character of the music - the atmosphere of the room, the textures, resonances and colours of each individual instrument - is faithfully preserved from hi-res audio master to analogue signal.”

The Onkyo NS-6170 has a twin-monaural left/right channel layout with separate power supply paths, discrete custom capacitors for each channel and two dual-differential AKM AK4490 768kHz/32-bit DACs (digital-to-analogue converters). It's also equipped with a DAB+ tuner.

Inside the Onkyo NS-6130 is a single AKM4452 32-bit/768kHz DAC, symmetrical left/right channel circuitry and VLSC digital pulse noise-filtering. Both the NS systems also have dual-band 5GHz/2.4GHz wi-fi support for extra stability when streaming on congested wireless networks.

They can also support HDD audio via the rear USB input. The new Onkyo streamers will be available in September, with the NS-6170 priced at £700 and the NS-6130 at £450.

Onkyo has also unveiled its new CS-N1075 compact stereo system (£1049), comprising of the R-N855 stereo receiver (£549), matching C-755 CD player (£349) and a pair of D-175 two-way speakers. The electronics are available in black or silver finishes.

It has all the same streaming service features as the NS systems, as well as FM analogue and DAB+ digital radio tuners, a phono input for turntables and digital coaxial and optical inputs capable of handling 24-bit/192kHz audio. Tidal, Deezer and TuneIn radio are built-in, and there's wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming from other sources.

Claimed power output is 2 x 70W, delivered through the 13cm woofers and 30mm ring-modulation tweeters fitted to the speakers.