Philips revamps 'The One' 4K TV for 2022, unveils matching Dolby Atmos soundbar

Philips has unveiled the latest incarnation of its 'The One' LED TV series. The 8807 is pitched at buyers who want premium features at an affordable price, although that price is yet to be confirmed.

What we can tell you is that the 8807 is a 4K LED model with solid specs: three-sided Ambilight, 120Hz refresh rate, the company's 5th Gen P5 picture processing engine, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos.

Sound is handled by 20W twin downward-firing speakers but there's also the option of a matching 3.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar (B8507). The TV will use the Android TV operating system, which grants access to over 7000 apps and Google Assistant voice control.

Like the pricier and recently announced OLED807, the 8807 is stacked with gamer-friendly features. They include HDMI eARC and VRR support for 4K@120Hz.

Lastly, the 8807 is one of the first TVs to support DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre, which allows you to use integrate your TV into a Play-Fi wireless surround sound system. You can even use the TV's built-in speakers as a dedicated centre channel.

"The One' will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 86-inch screen sizes in the first half of 2022. We'll publish pricing when it's announced, but for context, last year's 'The One' (8506) debuted at £650 for the 43-inch version.

