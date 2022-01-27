Philips unveils OLED807 4K TV range with OLED EX panel and gaming upgrades

Philips has unveiled the successor to last year's award-winning OLED806. The new OLED807 combines a four-sided Ambilight system with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brighter OLED EX panel, the same panel used in LG's C2 and G2 OLED TVs, announced earlier this month.

The new OLED TV line also gets the company's 6th Gen P5 AI picture processor, which optimises brightness, gamma and colour response in real-time, to suit ambient lighting conditions. It's said to work across any source, from HDR to standard definition.

The OLED EX panel is reported to be '30% brighter' than a standard OLED panel and its ultra-thin form has enabled Philips to shave 4-5mm off the 807's bezel.

New and improved four-sided Ambilight, promises "increased colour detail", and should make for an immersive viewing experience.

Philips reckons the OLED807 is "perfect" for consoles too, as it supports HDMI 2.1 features such as HDMI eARC, VRR support for 4K@120Hz, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync.

(Image credit: Philips)

A new 'Game Bar' menu allows joystick junkies to tweak the picture while a game is in progress. Too much trouble? The 807 has presets for different genres of games too (First-Person Shooter, Role-Playing Game, etc).

The Philips OLED807 range supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG and now IMAX Enhanced certification has been added for 2022. Smart duties are handled by the Android TV 11 operating system with Google Assistant built-in. Sound is supplied by a 70W 2.1-channel sound system.

Want more oomph? The OLED807 is one of the first TVs to support DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre. The tech lets you integrate your TV into a Play-Fi wireless surround speaker system, using the TV's built-in speakers as a dedicated centre channel.

For a touch of luxury, there's a leather-backed remote control.

Last but not least, Philips is going green(er). The OLED807 comes in 'raw' cardboard packaging printed with soy-based ink.

The 48-inch Philips 48OLED806 won 'best TV' at last year's What Hi-Fi Awards, so we've high hopes for the OLED807. The new range will be available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch screen sizes in the first half of 2022. Pricing is still under wraps.

MORE:

These are the best Dolby Vision TVs you can buy

Our pick of the best gaming TVs

Read our Philips OLED806 review