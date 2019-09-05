Philips' OLED 754 is a budget OLED with Alexa built in

Philips used it global IFA 2019 announcement to reveal two new flagship OLED TVs with B&W Atmos speakers, but there is another new Philips TV that wasn't mentioned: the Philips OLED 754, available in 55in and 65in sizes.

As we've just learnt in a behind-closed-doors briefing, the OLED 754 is a new, affordable OLED model in the 2019 range. In fact, it could be the cheapest new OLED TV of the year. It launches in the UK (and other markets) next week with a target price of £1500 (for the 55in model), although rumour has it that the actual price could be even lower.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike the majority of Philips' TVs, which are 'powered by Android' and 'Google Assistant compatible', the OLED 754 uses the Saphi smart platform and can be voice controlled via Alexa. A button on the remote launches the voice assistant, so you can speak into it to, for example, switch sources, open apps and ask questions. As the TV features Philips' Ambilight technology, a blueish (Alexa-coloured) glow shines around the TV during voice commands – pretty cool if you ask us.

Perhaps not surprising considering the low price, the OLED 754 sports a 2018 OLED panel and Philips' second-generation P5 picture processor as opposed to the just-announced third-gen chip. You do get the full flush of HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, however.

