Unlike the earlier M9 and M12, the Orbitsound A70 does not go for blocky, boxy aesthetics – it is now an elongated design with a low profile, making it more unlikely to obscure the bottom of your TV screen.

Orbitsound’s ‘airSOUND’ technology aims to eliminate listening sweet spots and give listeners the same sound experience wherever they are in the room.

This uses multiple speakers, rather than the duo of a standard stereo set-up. The A70 has five built-in drivers (three in the centre and two at the sides) and a wireless 6.25in subwoofer. Frequency response is 45Hz to 18 kHz, while total power output is 300W.

On the features front, the A70 offers aptX Bluetooth and NFC (Near Field Communication) for easy Bluetooth pairing.

Physical connections include a digital optical input, 3.5mm auxiliary input, and a USB port for phone charging and firmware updates. There's also a touch panel and a minimalist display.

The Orbitsound A70 costs £500, and is available to buy now.

