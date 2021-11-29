One of the best Black Friday soundbar deals is still available: £250 off B&O Beosound Stage with Dolby Atmos

It's been quite a Black Friday weekend, but the deals aren't done yet. Amazon has £250 off this B&O soundbar.

The discount brings the B&O Beosound Stage down to £1099 – that's a 19 per cent saving on the original price!

Amazon Cyber Monday B&O Beosound Stage deal

£1349 B&O Beosound Stage £1349 £1099 at Amazon (save £250)

B&O's Beosound Stage looks suitably design-y, dripping in Danish chic. But it's fully featured too, with Dolby Atmos, 11 drivers, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI and more. The complete package.

The Beosound Stage is B&O's first soundbar, and it's a fittingly luxurious package.

Firstly, its looks. It was designed in collaboration with Danish studio NORM Architects, and comes in aluminium, bronze tone aluminium or smoke oak finishes. Highlights include an engraved touch control panel, and a 2mm gap between the frame and the speaker’s fabric to make it look like the speaker is floating within it. Snazzy.

Secondly, its technology. Dolby Atmos comes as standard, serving to widen and heighten the soundstage through the three-channel Stage’s 11 front-firing speakers, each of which is driven by a dedicated 50-watt Class D amplifier. The centre channel configuration comprises four 10cm woofers (B&O has chosen large woofers to facilitate bass depth), two 3.8cm midrange drivers and a 2cm tweeter. Which should take care of things, sonically speaking.

The left and right channels are each made up of a 3.8cm driver and 2cm tweeter, placed close together at a 45-degree angle to aid a wider, and thus more immersive, soundfield.

It has connections up the wazoo, too. Wi-fi and Ethernet come as standard, as do HDMI (supporting both eARC and ARC), RCA and 3.5mm sockets, while Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth round out wireless duties.

It also has four listening modes to choose from: TV, Music, Movie and Night Listening. Each of these is adjustable via an EQ.

We haven't given it a thorough road test, but we were impressed in our hands-on review. Sounds like a grand well spent.

MORE:

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Check out the best Black Friday soundbar deals

Stiff competition: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review