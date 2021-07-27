A new, lighter version of the PS5 Digital Edition spotted in Japan

The PS5 Digital Edition seems to have mysteriously shed weight – 300g, to be exact.

Twitter user @Renka_schedule was first to spot the weight loss, in a user manual posted on the official Japanese PlayStation website (via IGN). The spec page states that the PS5 Digital Edition now weighs 3.6kg, as opposed to 3.9kg.

The manual also points to a design tweak. It looks like there's a new version of the fixing that connects the console to its stand – the original 'CFI-1XXX' screw appears to have been replaced by a 'CFI-11XX' model.

Could Sony have shaved almost a third of a kilo off the PS5 Digital Edition simply by swapping out a screw? Unlikely. The most popular theory is that the Japanese giant has come up with a refreshed version of the console made using a lighter materials.

Tech giants have been struggling to keep up with demand for electronics goods over the last year, what with the global pandemic, increased demand for home entertainment and supply chain shortages due to rising shipping costs.

Indeed, Sony CFO Hiroki Tokoi has already hinted that the company is also considering swapping out the wireless communication module in the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Some Japanese retailers are already promoting the updated PS5 Digital Edition, in hopes of receiving stock soon. Could the refreshed model be on its way to the UK and US, too? Fingers crossed.

