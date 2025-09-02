Magnetar has announced its MKII Series of universal media players, introducing a plethora of upgrades to its existing UDP900 and UDP800 platforms.

The new UDP900MKII and UDP800MKII models feature enhanced audio processing, improved video engines, and refined build quality, reportedly addressing feedback from customers and dealers.

Both players support comprehensive format compatibility, including 4K UHD, Blu-ray, SACD, and networked media playback.

The MKII Series also introduces a refreshed proprietary Magnetar video processing engine with optimised colour reproduction, contrast, brightness, and noise reduction capabilities.

The audio architecture has been upgraded across both models as well, claiming to deliver cleaner signal paths, reduced distortion, and more accurate reproduction of high-resolution audio formats.

Physical improvements include redesigned USB 3.0 ports with isolated power supplies and dedicated hub chips for improved stability with external devices.

Both models feature newly engineered sound-dampened optical drives for quieter operation and more accurate disc reading.

The chassis construction also incorporates dual-layer shielding to suppress electromagnetic interference, while upgraded interior wiring uses high-purity copper-core conductors and premium JST/Amphenol PCB connectors.

Magnetar UDP900MKII (Image credit: Magnetar)

The flagship UDP900MKII centres around a redesigned audio processing system featuring dual ESS 9038 PRO digital-to-analogue converters.

The model includes TMDS retiming on its dedicated HDMI audio port, designed to eliminate jitter and preserve audio detail.

Elsewhere, advanced XMOS USB audio playback supports formats up to 768 PCM and 512 DSD for high-resolution music libraries. The player also features expanded networking capabilities and Roon Ready certification support.

We’ve yet to see if it delivers on Magnetar’s claims ourselves, but the UDP900MKII has already been named best home theatre disc player for 2025-2026 in the EISA Awards.

(Image credit: Magnetar)

The UDP800MKII, meanwhile, targets enthusiasts seeking elevated performance without its sibling’s flagship pricing.

The model incorporates seven OPA1602 operational amplifiers for low-noise, high-precision audio processing, alongside precision HDMI jitter correction and enhanced electromagnetic interference shielding.

An upgraded sound-dampened chassis reduces vibration, while improved disc mechanics and copper wiring upgrades focus on stability and durability.

Like the UDP900MKII, the UDP800MKII also includes networking refinements and Roon Ready certification support.

The MKII Series will be available through Magnetar's authorised dealer and distributor network, with shipping scheduled to begin in Q4 2025.

US pricing is set at $3,300 for the UDP900MKII, and $1800 for the UDP800MKII. UK and Australian pricing and specific release dates have yet to be confirmed.

Both models will be demonstrated at CEDIA Expo 2025 in Denver, Colorado, in booth 4137.

