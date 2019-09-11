New AppleCare+ plan covers AirPods and Beats headphones

Apple has expanded its AppleCare+ repair and support service to headphones.

Every AirPods and Beats headphones purchase comes with one year of hardware repair coverage and 90 days of telephone support as standard, but for $29 AppleCare+ extends that to two years of coverage and adds two more incidents of accidental damage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus tax.

'AppleCare+ for Headphones' doesn’t appear to cover theft or loss coverage, though, so it’s still your loss if you don’t keep those buds safe.

Headphones eligible for the protection plan include AirPods, Beats EP, Beats Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats X, Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats3 Wireless.

Apple’s repair and replacement coverage includes the headphones themselves, the battery and the included USB charging cable. There’s no mention of charging cases in relation to the AirPods and Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds, though, so either they’re considered part of the headphones or they simply aren’t protected.

AppleCare+ is an optional extra at checkout for future buyers the eligible headphones, although the cover can be added to pairs that have been purchased within the last 60 days, either at an Apple Store or by calling (800) 275-2273.

The $29 AppleCare+ for Headphones service has just launched in the US, but is yet to appear as an option in the Apple Store UK.

