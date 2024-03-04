Naim’s Award-winning wireless speaker is £150 off at Richer Sounds – a bargain!

Naim’s Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation wireless speaker arrived all the way back in 2019, but it’s a testament to the smart speaker's quality that roughly five years later we're still singing its virtues and handing it Awards like the Academy hands Meryl Streep Oscars.

The superb Mu-so Qb 2 can be yours for just £649 at Richer Sounds when you use the Promo Code VIP50, knocking an extra £50 off an already decent discount from its original £799 RRP, and dropping the Naim down to its lowest price in a good while.

A perpetual winner at the What Hi-Fi? Awards, the mighty Naim was crowned Best Home Wireless Speaker Over £500 for the fifth year running in 2023 – that's the sort of quality we're talking about here.

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation was £799 now £649 at Richer Sounds (save £150 with VIP50 code)

Naim's mighty wireless speaker has been a favourite at What Hi-Fi? since it arrived in 2019, earning a five-star review and multiple Awards for its stunning design, premium build and class-leading performance. Now that Richer Sounds has taken an extra £50 off an existing discount courtesy of its exclusive promo code deal, this has to be the best deal yet.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner

There's no doubt that the Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation is one of the best premium wireless speakers we've tested in recent memory. Under that cloth-bound exterior are five mighty speaker units – a bass driver, dual tweeters and a pair of midrange drivers – all arranged to fire out a broad, cohesive and spacious soundstage. Inside you'll find Naim's streaming engine that can also be found on its flagship standalone streamer, and you'll find the gorgeous illuminated control/volume dial on top, just like its bigger brother Mu-so 2. It's not the biggest unit by any means, but it has a claimed 300W of power, and the speaker cube is more than capable of filling rooms with sound without suffering from distortion or fuzziness.

Feature-wise, it's still keeping up with the newest models around. The Naim supports Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, not to mention AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in. You can even use the Naim app (available in both iOS and Android form) to tune into internet radio (and various settings and EQs), plus it’ll let you access any hi-res files (up to 32-bit/384kHz) that are stored on your network.

No matter your musical tastes and preferences, the Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation sounds downright sensational; it’s open and expressive without losing out on detail, with plenty of punchy bass and a cannily sharp sense of timing. Even at its full price, there’s very little competition within a few hundred pounds that comes close.

If its multiple Award-winning credentials weren't enough to convince you, maybe this rather juicy discount will. Head over to Richer Sounds and use Promo Code VIP50 to knock an extra £50 off what is already a very good deal on a superb speaker.

