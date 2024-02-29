What Hi-Fi? unveils plans for British Hi-Fi Week 2024!

What Hi-Fi? is delighted to announce that British Hi-Fi Week – a special event where the team of experts celebrate the best audio kit, past and present, to come from Blighty – is coming back for 2024.

Between Monday 4th March and Sunday 10th March, we will be hosting the special celebration, offering exclusive interviews from some of the biggest players in British hi-fi (those that were founded and continue to operate in the UK) as well as retrospectives on some of the most iconic products to come from our native shores.

As ever, we also want to hear from you, our lovely readers, about your favourite British hi-fi kit. Make sure to get involved in the conversation in the comments section, as well as on our forums and our social media accounts.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, we will also be running a special competition where you could win a cutting-edge new product from one of the biggest British brands in the business during the event. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for more details on how to enter!

You will be able to keep tabs on all the latest announcements via our dedicated British Hi-Fi Week 2024 hub page or get the highlights here, where our team will drop links to all of our exclusive coverage.

British Hi-Fi Week is a staple event in the What Hi-Fi? calendar, with the brand having covered more than a few of the companies included since they were first founded – our magazine, after all, was launched all the way back in 1976.

