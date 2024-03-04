Competition alert! Win a Cambridge Audio CXN100, worth £899 this British Hi-Fi Week

What Hi-Fi?’s British Hi-Fi Week special event is here and to celebrate we’ve got a special treat for you, our lovely readers.

Specifically, we’ve got a shiny new Cambridge Audio CXN100 music streamer, worth £899 to give away to one lucky reader.

How do you win it, you ask?

To secure your chance to win a Cambridge Audio CXN100 worth £899 all you have to do is answer the question below!

From there we’ll pick a winner at the end of British Hi-Fi Week and get in touch to arrange delivery. The one caveat is that you must be based in the UK to win.

The Cambridge Audio CXN100 was unveiled earlier in February, and is the latest music streamer from the iconic British Brand.

We haven’t had a chance to fully review the Cambridge Audio CXN100 in our dedicated listening rooms, but our testers did manage to have an opening play with it during a special press event at launch.

At that, our team was optimistic about the device, which has had a complete redesign internally in a bid to improve its audio quality. While it's too early to give a definitive verdict, early listening sessions at the event yielded positive feedback, with our testers reporting:

“Our first impressions of the CXN100 are certainly positive – let's hope it delivers on its full potential once we get a full sample in for extensive testing. Stay tuned for the full review.”

Cambridge Audio also has a pedigree in the streaming space. The Cambridge Audio CXN (V2) entered our distinguished Hall of Fame last year after winning the What Hi-Fi? Award in the best music streamer category six years in a row.

Make sure to keep checking back with What Hi-Fi? this week for all the latest coverage celebrating the British hi-fi industry.

