New from NAD is the Viso Three, the latest incarnation of its all-in-one CD, FM/AM stereo music system.
An iPod dock is included as standard, and there's an optional NAD DB-1 DAB digital radio adapter for £99.
The system will play CD, CD-R, MP3 and WMA formats, and there's a USB input for playback of music files on a USB drive.
Power is 2 x 50W, and NAD claims the Viso Three has low power consumption of just 0.5W on standby.
The standard NAD Viso Three receiver with iPod dock costs £750, the DAB version £849.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter