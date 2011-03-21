New from NAD is the Viso Three, the latest incarnation of its all-in-one CD, FM/AM stereo music system.

An iPod dock is included as standard, and there's an optional NAD DB-1 DAB digital radio adapter for £99.

The system will play CD, CD-R, MP3 and WMA formats, and there's a USB input for playback of music files on a USB drive.

Power is 2 x 50W, and NAD claims the Viso Three has low power consumption of just 0.5W on standby.

The standard NAD Viso Three receiver with iPod dock costs £750, the DAB version £849.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook