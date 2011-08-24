NAD Electronics has unveiled a new high-end sound receiver, designed so that owners can easily upgrade it.

The T 757 AV surround sound receiver (£1495) has been built with replaceable plug-in audio and video modules so, as NAD director Greg Stidsen explains: “The T 757 gives customers the comfort of knowing their investment will not become prematurely obsolete.



"The T 757's MDC modules can be upgraded in the future at a fraction of the usual cost of replacing the entire AV receiver.”



Equipped with the company's Modular Design Construction (MDC) system, the receiver is also capable of handling 3D high-definition images up to 1080p.



The T 757 receiver delivers 60 watts per channel and decodes all the latest high-definition surround sound formats, including Dolby TrueHD and DTS Master Audio.



It also features the company's proprietary EARS (Enhanced Ambient Retrieval System) technology, which is said to extract ambience from stereo recordings to create an immersive surround sound experience.

Additionally, there's an RDS FM/AM tuner, fully customisable AV pre-sets, an optional DAB/DAB+ adapter for receiving digital radio and NAD's IPD 2 dock for connecting an iPod/iPhone.



The T 757 AV surround sound receiver is set for release in September through Armour Home distribution and will retail at £1495.

