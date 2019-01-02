Monitor Audio launches all-new Gold Series speakers

Before Christmas, Monitor Audio posted a teaser video on its Facebook page of a forthcoming product that, from graphics of a box and golden fingerprint, looked to be rectangular in size and bearing a touchscreen. Could it be a premium wireless speaker in the guise of Naim’s Mu-so, we asked ourselves?

It seems, however, that our Sherlock senses were off-kilter. The British speaker manufacturer has revealed an all-new Gold speaker range - a fifth-gen update to the previous Gold Series it launched in 2015.

The new speaker series isn’t a model-for-model update, mind, with one (as opposed to two) pair of bookshelf speakers (Gold 100) and one (not two) centre channel speaker (Gold C250) joining two floorstanders (Gold 200 and Gold 300), a surround speaker (Gold FX) and a powered subwoofer (Gold W12).

For the near-flagship Gold series, which sits above the brand’s Silver, Bronze and Monitor ranges, Monitor Audio has borrowed technology from the flagship Platinum II models.

To that end, the six new speakers feature mid/bass drivers with RDT II (Rigid Diaphragm Technology), which sandwiches a thin C-CAM, Nomex honeycomb core and a woven carbon fibre back skin for a formation that’s rigid and stiff yet lightweight.

They also use the MPD (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) tweeter, while their cabinets have received dampening and bracing solutions for reducing unwanted resonance. The presence of HiVe II ports allegedly improves transient response and bass tautness, too.

The Gold 100 standmounts are priced £1400, while the Gold 200 and Gold 300 floorstanders cost £2900 and £4000 respectively. The Gold C250 centre is £1100, the Gold W12 sub is £2100, and lastly a pair of Gold FX surround speakers are £1700.

Monitor Audio’s Gold Series will be available from next month, so we can reasonably expect their presence at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show.

