Trending

MartinLogan unveils new Crescendo speaker

By News 

Electrostatic speaker manufacturer launches Crescendo, its first wireless Bluetooth and AirPlay compatible speaker system.

Electrostatic speaker manufacturer MartinLogan has announced the launch of Crescendo, its first wireless Bluetooth and AirPlay compatible speaker system.

MORE: Stars of CES 2014 - the winners revealed

The new speaker comes with dual audiophile-quality Folded Motion tweeters and a 5x7in mid/bass woofer to offer a "deep, extended bass response".

At the core of the new speaker will be a 24-bit, 48kHz DSP-based preamplifier in conjunction with a class-D closed-loop 100W (140W peak) amplifier.

Meanwhile, an optional subwoofer output provided through an analogue RCA connection lets you supplement the low-frequency performance of the system.

The Crescendo has six input methods – wi-fi, Bluetooth, wired ethernet, USB, 3.5mm analogue and 3.5mm optical digital – to connect a range of devices.

Due for release in Q1 2014, the Crescendo will be available for $900 in the US. It will be distributed in the UK by Absolute Sounds.

MORE: CES 2014 - latest news and new product highlights

MORE: CES 2014 highlights - Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+