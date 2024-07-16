Looking for an 8K TV this Prime Day? Then this Samsung deal is the only one you need

Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung’s QN900D Neo QLED 8K to its lowest price ever for Prime Day 2024.

The limited time deal is live now and lets you grab the giant 75-inch set for £4500, a 33 per cent saving on its normal £6699.

While we’re not convinced there’s a massive need to invest in 8K yet, as there’s next to no content mastered at that resolution, if you really want to jump on the early adopter bandwagon, this is the best price and TV you’ll find at the moment.

Samsung QN900D was £6999 now £4500 on Amazon (save £1500) The QN900D is one of the only 8K TVs to earn a five star rating from our reviewers and this is the best deal we've ever seen on it. 5 Stars

The Samsung QN900D is the one of the only 8K TVs to earn a perfect five-stars from our reviewers.

This is largely because of its amazing upscaling powers. Featuring Samsung’s latest new Neo Quantum 8K AI Gen 3 processor, which is much more powerful than its predecessor and has an overt focus on upscaling 4K, and even 1080p content up to 8K – hence the name.

We usually aren’t fans of upscaling as it can introduce problems including less realistic motion handling and artefacts, but hats off to Samsung, based on our time with the QN900D, it has done a pretty fantastic job this time around.

Whether it was native 4K test discs or 1080p content from streaming services, the QN900D delivered a wonderfully bright and colourful picture and generally enjoyable viewing experience. Which is why our reviewers concluded:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you can afford it, the QN900D marks a spectacular debut for Samsung’s 2024 TV range. Its picture quality improves considerably in just about every way on its predecessor, crucially leaving clear blue brightness water between it and 2024’s top OLED TVs, and rewriting the upscaling rule book to remind us in no uncertain terms that 8K TVs don’t have to be fed 8K content to make a difference.”

So if you want 8K regardless of our advice, this is a fantastic deal. That said, on the off chance you’ve been persuaded by our argument, you can find a wealth of fantastic, premium 4K sets with fantastic Prime Day deals on our best OLED TV deals and best TV deals guides.

For lazier among you I’ve also dropped a deal link to the Sony A80L. This is a fantastic OLED that won a Product of the Year prize at the What Hi-Fi? Awards last year, that’s also had its price slashed this Prime Day and is the set we'd recommend to most buyers .

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV £2399 £1199 at Amazon (save £1200)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. Also available at Richer Sounds (with VIP membership)

MORE:

These are the best 8K TVs we’ve reviewed

We rate the best OLED TVs money can buy

Check out our pick of the best soundbar deals currently running