Loewe’s latest OLED is an eco-friendly TV that costs the Earth

Loewe’s latest bespoke TV has hit the scene, sporting a stylish design made of unique recycled materials and an OLED panel. This TV looks like it could be a real showstopper, but you better be prepared to cough up some big bucks to get your hands on it.

Available from selected retailers this month, the Loewe Iconic will come in both a 55-inch and 65-inch variant, sporting a 4K OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG support. There’s no word on the capabilities of the display when it comes to refresh rate, so gamers may want to remain cautious before taking the plunge on the Iconic. However, movie lovers are likely sold on the 4K OLED screen already, with that comprehensive HDR support being the icing on the cake

The Loewe Iconic sports a sound system which Loewe says produces “cinematic, room-filling sound” via its 3.1 soundbar set-up. Loewe also explains that this can be easily upgraded into a 5.1 system via support for wireless expansion as well as support for AVR adapters. The Iconic also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats which should also please film fans.

The specs certainly sound good, however plenty of other TVs offer these specs, and at the eye-watering price of £6499 (around $7456 / AU$11644) for the 55-inch model and £7999 (around $9177 / AU$14331) for the 65-inch variant, they do it for a lot cheaper. So what sets this TV apart? There’s obviously the design and pedigree that Loewe brings to its TVs, but this TV is actually a consumer first.

It's constructed from Syno-Stone, a material Loewe calls “a highly durable, hygienic solid surface material that creates an eye-catching concrete aesthetic”. It's made from recycled materials, and is designed to be recycled again in the future - could this kick-start the future of eco-friendly TVs? Loewe hopes so, as it intends to marry sustainability with its AV pedigree to create the ultimate boutique TV, although we hope the future of sustainable tech is a little bit cheaper.

