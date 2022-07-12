Prime Day headphones deals live: wireless earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones and more

(Image credit: Future)

Want the best Prime Day headphone deals? We've got the best Prime Day headphones deals. And there are plenty of good ones this year, which means we'll be hitting you with live updates of all the best headphone deals, as they drop.

This Prime Day, it's the headphone category that has probably seen the the best (and most) discounts on Amazon so far. And plenty of other retailers are matching their prices, too.

Amazon Prime Day sure is living up to its promise of excellent headphones deals. Arguably, headphones is the tech category that has seen the most (and best) discounts in the Prime Day 2022 sales so far.

But with so many headphones on offer, which pair (or pairs) do you possibly pick? That's where we come in; we've picked the best from our long list of Prime Day headphones deals so you know exactly where to focus your attention.

And there are deals on AirPods, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, Sony wireless earbud and much more besides. Let's get into it.

The 5 best headphones deals in the US