Amazon Prime Day 2 LIVE: save on TVs, headphones and more

(Image credit: Future) Epson's superb projector drops under £1000 Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector was £1200 now £989 at Amazon (save £211) During testing, we thought the Epson produced "a hugely enjoyable big-screen experience, both for 4K and HD content". There are no added bells or whistles here, such as built-in speakers or smart features, but that's not a bad thing, given how excellent the picture quality is for the money. You get a big chunk of the performance of some of Epson's pricier projectors but at a fraction of the price, which makes this Prime Day deal a tempting one. Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector was £1200 now £989 at Amazon (save £211)

This is the best projector at around the thousand-pound mark at the moment and an excellent entry-level 4K model. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.

Read our Epson EH-TW7000 review

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) Grab a five-star music streamer with £44 off! WiiM Pro Plus: was £219 now £175 at Amazon (save £44) It's time for one of the best hi-fi deals we've seen on one of the most recent products we've tested. The WiiM Pro Plus will bring music streaming to any hi-fi system and for an affordable price. During testing we were wowed by its fantastic usability, excellent control app and poised, accomplished sound. At this price, you're looking at a serious bargain. WiiM Pro Plus: Was £219, now £175 on Amazon (save 20 per cent)

It may not be from a big name, but this 5-star stream is THE best affordable option to pass through our listening room in quite some time. Its control app is a delight to use, while it offers a wealth of wireless streaming options. At this price it's an absolute steal.

Read our WiiM Pro Plus review

(Image credit: Amazon) Five-star Fire TV Omni QLED slashed in price! Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch was £650 now £400 at Amazon (save £250) Calling all bargain TV hunters! Only a few days ago we published our QL50F601 review which we called "a budget TV with rare all-round ability". And this was at our tested at price of £650. Now it's been cut to £400 as part of Prime Day 2, this has to be up there with the best TV deals of the day. In fact, the entire range is discounted, so you can take your pick from 43in, 55in and 65in versions, which are all showing tasty discounts over at Amazon. Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch was £650 £400 at Amazon (save £250)

At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

Read our Amazon Omni QLED TV review

(Image credit: Future / Netflix, Drive to Survive) 55-inch LG C3 OLED hits its lowest-ever price on Amazon LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV was £2100 now £1199 at Amazon (save £901) Some of the most popular deals during Amazon's big sale events revolve around LG's OLED TVs. And, just in time for Prime Day 2, we've seen a monster drop in the price of its 55-inch C3 OLED. It's a fantastic all-rounder for the money. As we've come to expect from LG's 'C' line of OLED TVs over the years it delivers a convincing blend of performance, features and price all topped off with a fantastic user-friendly operating system. LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV £2100 £1199 at Amazon (save £901)

We were slightly critical of the C3 when it first appeared, as it was priced higher than the C2 it replaced despite being only a minor upgrade. This deal addresses that and then some. This is a real all-rounder in terms of picture quality and is second-to-none in terms of gaming features. Its sound is still pretty weak, though, so budget for a soundbar.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) Five-star Bose earbuds drop are at their lowest price ever Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £178 at OnBuy You might need to be quick with this one. The Bose QC Earbuds II will shortly be discontinued in favour of the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds which is possibly one of the reasons why we've seen such a dramatic price cut for these Award-winners. Not only are they some of the comfiest wireless earbuds we've had the pleasure of testing, but they also serve up some of the best noise-cancelling we've experienced in a pair of buds. Mix all this with their refined and engaging sound and you've got a brilliant set of premium in-ears with a might fine discount. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

was £280 now £178 at OnBuy - £199 at Amazon

was $299 now $199 at Amazon (save $100)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. One of our favourite pairs of buds yet, and now on an unmissable discount.

Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review