LG to make one million 48-inch OLED TV screens this year

48-inch OLED TVs must be flying off the shelves, as LG is upping production of the screens they use by nearly fivefold.

According to Chosun (via OLED-info), LG Display will increase production to one million 48-inch OLED TV screens this year, up from 220,000 in 2020.

Previously, the smallest OLED TV widely available was 55 inches in size. But then LG (and later Sony) launched a 48-inch model. LG Display is the industry's key supplier of OLED screens.

The report says demand for gaming TVs has particularly driven sales of 48-inch OLEDs. It has been in such high demand that some retailers have started discounting the 55-inch model, leading to the rather illogical scenario where a bigger TV actually costs less than its smaller sibling.

Last year, LG launched one 48-inch OLED, the LG OLED48CX, and a fine set it is too (though it has since been bettered by the slightly pricier Sony KD-48A9). This year it's launching more 48-inch models: we know it will launch another 48-inch C1, as well as a more wallet-friendly 48-inch A1.

LG's 2021 TV range is starting to roll out globally, so if you're looking for a new OLED TV, keep an ear out at your retailer of choice.

MORE:

Take a deep dive: LG 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Read the full LG OLED48CX review

These are the best OLED TVs money can buy