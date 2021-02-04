LG CX deal: the awesome OLED65CX is down to its best price since Boxing Day

Looking for the best OLED TV deals? Here's a corker. One of the very best TVs of the last year – the LG OLED65CX – has just dropped in price by £300. That's on top of the other discounts its had since it launched last year, taking the overall saving to £900!

It's worth bearing in mind that this new £1899 price isn't the very cheapest the 65-inch CX has been – you could pick it up for £1799 during Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales – but it is still a very low price for what is a truly exceptional TV. Buy from John Lewis using the link below and you'll even get a pair of LG Tone Free HBS-FN4 true wireless in-ear headphones thrown in.

With the CX due for replacement soon (by the recently announced C1), retailers will be keen to shift stock and there's every chance the price will drop further still, but you also run the risk of missing out. It's the annual game of TV deal chicken.

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that garners the most excitement. And rightfully so; this is the most affordable model that offers the company’s most up-to-date panel and processing tech. Going further up the range will get you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.

Your connections around the back include four HDMIs, three USBs, an aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket and optical audio output.

The HDMIs are better specified here than on most rival TVs. For starters, they’re officially HDMI 2.1 certified, and while that isn’t the guarantee of support for all next-gen HDMI features you might expect, the CX does support those likely to be of concern for the next few years, including eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), 4K@120Hz (aka High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). That's big news, particularly for gamers who've got or are planning to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

You also get a strong selection of built-in apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all present, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the appropriate content. Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 are on board too, so you can send music (and video, with AirPlay 2) to the TV from a portable device.

Bust what if 65 inches is too big for you? Here are the best prices available right now on the 55-inch LG CX.

