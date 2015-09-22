Freesat channels will feature on the new LG LF630 and LF650 HD TVs, which come in screen sizes from 32in to 55in.

Owners of these TVs will now be able to gain access to over 200 free TV and radio channels, including 11 HD channels.

LG has also announced that owners of existing satellite-compatible TVs will be able to benefit from the service via a free software update, which should be available to download from today.

