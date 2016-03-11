The Elements preamp has the same half-width chassis as the other components in the series and there's also the option of 160-watt bridgeable power amp as a potential upgrade further down the line.

Key connections include five, hi-res-supporting (24-bit/192kHz) digital inputs: one coaxial, three optical and one asynchronous USB. Analogue inputs and outputs are a mixture of XLRs and standard phono sockets. You’re also given a high-quality headphone amplifier for personal listening sessions.

The new pre-amplifier also features Leema's LIPS tech, which allows you to integrate compatible Leema products and home automation systems. The unit also comes supplied with a remote control as standard.

The Elements range has faired well in recent times, so we have high hopes for the preamplifier which is available now, in black or silver, for £1395.

