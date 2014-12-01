The company has confirmed that it's hoping to secure $14,000 from the campaign, which is due to run until 11th January and will be used to underwrite full-scale production costs.

Audio Nerd, the US distributor of Lambert Company products, says the Small Wonder range comprises "tiny steampunk pieces with the kick-ass performance" of larger components.

It's a range that includes the Play It By Ear tube headphone amplifier, which cost $499 when it goes on sale in the US – but early backers can pick one up for just $249 via Indiegogo.

Other components include a power conditioner; a pre-amp that features aptX Bluetooth; and a 50W/channel mono amp, as well as a 2.1 speaker system with aluminium cabinets.

But what if you're a UK audiophile with an interest in these products? Well, an additional $50 or $300 – depending on which of the components interests you – will secure global postage.

Audio Nerd CEO Steve Holt said: "The Small Wonder products are the real deal, and they won't take up your whole living room."

You can find out more about the products in the Small Wonder range – and indeed how you can get your hands on them – by visiting the Lambert Company's Indiegogo campaign page.

