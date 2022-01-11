JVC's new 'entry-level' projector features HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+ support

Just a couple of months on from the launch of its first ever OLED TVs, JVC has unveiled a high-end 4K projector at an 'affordable' price.
The company describes the new DLA-NP5 as the "entry-level" addition to its top-tier D-ILA video projector line. The device eschews laser light in favour of a traditional bulb and tops out at 4K resolution, rather than 8K.
Nonetheless, the DLA-NP5 – or DLA-RS110, as it's called in the USA – appears to have some serious firepower. Firstly, it's 4K/120Hz and HDMI 2.1 compatible, so it should be a good option for those who desire native 4K gaming at up to 4096 x 2160 pixels. Secondly, it's capable of displaying HDR10+ content, so it should deliver better tonal gradations.
The raw specs sound pretty impressive, too. The bulb outputs 1900 lumens, while contrast ratio is said to be a healthy 400,000:1. While some of JVC's 8K laser projectors can output upwards of 2000 lumens, they're also a lot more costly.
The DLA-NP5 will be available from March, priced at £7500 / $7000 (around AU$9800). When you consider that the firm's five-star JVC DLA-NZ9 8K laser projector costs £25400 / $24999 / AU$38999, it's easy to see why the DLA-NP5/DLA-RS110 could cause a stir.
After something a bit (well, a lot) cheaper? Viewsonic has launched two new smart LED projectors and Anker announced the portable Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector.
MORE:
Our pick of the best projectors
And today's best OLED TV deals
Partner your projector with a PS5 or Xbox Series X
Given that What HiFi themselves have highlighted the scandal that 'Any HDMI connection can now be labelled as HDMI 2.1', can we just be absolutely clear which particular aspects of the full HDMI 2.1 specs this JVC supports?