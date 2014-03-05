Jabra has today added two new wireless products to its roster: the Solemate Max wireless speaker and Rox Wireless earbuds.

At 12 x 4 x 5.5-inches, the Solemate Max is the much larger brother of the Jabra Solemate and Solemate Mini wireless speakers.

Due to this larger size, Jabra has managed to fit in 2 x 15W tweeters, 2 x 30W woofers and a custom-designed bass radiator.

Jabra has teamed up with Dolby to include a Sound Space Expander, to claim enhanced stereo sound, while Dolby technology is also included within the companion Jabra Sound App.

From the app, users can listen to their music library or stream content from Youtube - more services will be added a later date - with enhanced Dolby sound.

Another feature of the app is called Jabra Social Jukebox. This allows a user to create a party playlist from within the app, and send it to guests via email, Facebook or Twitter. From this, friends can access the playlist and 'vote' for which song they want to hear next. The song with the most votes, gets played.

Connection to the speaker is via Bluetooth, and for devices that support it, NFC is onboard as well, for instant pairing.

The built-in rechargeable battery claims to offer up to 14 hours of playback time. It also claims to give smartphones and phablets a full charge and still have around 7 hours of playback time available.

Jabra has given the Solemate Max a tough, rugged finish that claims to offer protection against liquid spillages and drops (from around 1 metre).

The Jabra Solemate Max is available now for £300.

The Jabra Rox Wireless earbuds connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth, and again, if supported, NFC is available too.

Custom-built speakers sit within IP52 certified casings, to protect against dust and water.

The built-in rechargeable battery claims to offer up to 5.5 hours of playback and talk time, and in-line controls for both iOS and Android devices allow users to make adjustments while keeping their device in their bag or pocket.

The Rox Wireless also feature built-in power saver magnets - a feature that won them a 2014 CES Innovations Design and Engineering award. When connected, the magnets turn the earbuds off and vice versa - when disconnected, the earbuds turn on and instantly connect to the users' mobile device.

As with the Solemate Max, users are able to use Jabra's Sound App with the earbuds, to stream audio in Dolby Digital Plus sound.

The earbuds come bundled with 4 sets of ear gels and 3 pair of EarWings. The Jabra Rox Wireless earbuds will be available from April for £100.

by Max Langridge

