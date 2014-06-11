If you're a Roku or NOW TV customer and have been frustrated with not being able to catch up with the latest Coronation Street, it's an issue that has now been sorted.

ITV Player has now been added to the line-up of on-demand TV, music and game services that you can currently access through the Roku streaming platform in the UK.

The announcement means you can access the last 30 days of ITV catch-up content from the full set of channels – ITV, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 – in time for the World Cup.

You'll also be able to catch all the action from the Tour de France, as well as the entire range of ITV favourites from Britain's Got Talent to Coronation Street and more.

ITV Player can be found in the UK Roku Channel Store on all current-generation Roku players, and that includes the new Roku Streaming Stick (HDMI version).

Roku vice president of content acquisition Ed Lee said: "Our focus is always on offering the best streaming entertainment and ITV is a great addition for TV lovers."

ITV's Martin Goswami added: "A key part of our strategy is to make our content accessible on multiple platforms and we are delighted to be working with Roku."

The announcement comes a week after it was confirmed that ITV's channels had been added to the Sky Go platform – including the new drama channel ITV Encore.

