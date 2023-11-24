It's been a disappointing Black Friday for 4K Blu-ray fans, apart from this deal on a Panasonic player

Black Friday has been a bit of a dud for those waiting for a seriously good 4K Blu-ray player deal. It's unfortunate as we've been harking on about dwindling options for some time now, with the hopes that Black Friday might avert our fears and deliver a discount worth paying attention to.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, with measly savings on some models and no savings on others. While this is disheartening, we've remained steadfast in our effort to find a 4K Blu-ray player deal that's actually worth buying, and we might have just found one.

Panasonic's five-star, Award-winning DP-U8820EBK 4K player is down to £299 at Currys; that's a respectable saving of £70. Usually retailing for £369, this deal might be your only option if you want a top-notch disc player at a reasonable discount.

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £369 £299 at Currys (save £70)

Panasonic's top-of-the-range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

Despite the fact it's five years old, Panasonic's DP-UB820 is still one of the best (and only) 4K Blu-ray players on the market. It's held a spot on our yearly Awards list for quite some time now and is easily the best option for those looking for a 4K player this Black Friday.

With its vibrant, punchy, yet balanced, colours, it's a good job that the last mass market 4K player that we've been left with is a rather good one. Details are pin-sharp and the Dolby Vision HDR presentation offers a visual feast of vivid highlights. Overall Panasonic delivers a clean, crisp and thoroughly cinematic picture that's hard to pick flaws in.

Better yet, it also happens to sound very good too, with a powerful and weighty sound. Explosions are delivered with snappy dynamics and plenty of power, making for an exciting and engaging performer in the sound department. It's equally adept in quieter moments, with a rich muscular sound that adds texture to dialogue.

So is this deal truly worth it? Well, we're not just recommending it because it's the only option; you're actually getting a top-notch 4K player at a quality discount, making this a personal favourite Black Friday deal of ours.

