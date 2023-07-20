Is the Sony WF-1000XM5 release date next week?

Sony has teased Monday 24th July as the launch date for a new product via Twitter, and it’s looking likely that it could be highly anticipated WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds.

The Tweet doesn't confirm the new flagship earbuds, but the image's tagline 'For the silence. For the sound' and the accompanying caption, 'stay tuned...you'll want to hear this', suggest it will be an audio product with noise cancellation. Bearing in mind rumours on the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds have been circulating for months, including the pricing and size of the buds, the odds look good that the XM5 will indeed materialise on Monday.

The WF-1000XM5 are set to succeed Sony’s well-received WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which launched in 2021 and received a glowing five-star review from us, not to mention consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards. They currently sit at the top of our list of best wireless earbuds, but perhaps not for much longer...

Back in March, a new design for the XM5 earbuds showing off a smaller, more contoured form factor was leaked via The Walkman Blog. This would help some users wear the earbuds for longer periods of time with greater comfort. This would also mean the trend of the WF-1000XM line getting lighter with each model is likely to continue. The XM3 earbuds weighed in at 8g each, while the XM4 weighed 7g each.

We also saw potential changes to the case, moving from a 3-pin charging dock to a 2-pin design. The LED on the front of the case also seems to have changed from a bar to a small dot, which indicates charging.

The XM5 earbuds are expected to use Bluetooth 5.3 and feature touch panels for controls. Hopefully, we’ll be able to confirm all this and more in a matter of days!

