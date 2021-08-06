IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service, now has iOS and Android apps

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, has launched its own iOS and Android mobile apps.

The ad-supported platform, which lets users watch a mix of TV shows and Amazon originals at no cost, landed on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices in the US this week.

IMDb TV is already available as a free channel within Prime Video, and as an app for a host of platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Xbox Series S/X, Sony PlayStation 4 and LG smart TVs (2018 onwards).

The service originally launched as 'Freedive' in 2019, before Amazon renamed it IMDb TV and beefed up its library, which includes hits such as Mad Men, Chicago Fire, The Wolf Of Wall Street and How To Train Your Dragon.

Not bad, provided you don't mind sitting through the ads. You can't skip them, of course, but Amazon claims there are fewer ads than there are on live TV.

It seems that Amazon has big plans for IMDb TV. Last month, Prime Video and IMDb TV announced they had teamed up to sign a huge "multiyear" licensing deal with Universal, meaning IMDb TV users will be granted early access to some of the movie studio's biggest titles.

IMDb TV content is currently only available when streaming from within the United States but there's talk of Amazon launching it in the UK. Last year, the tech giant advertised for a ‘Head of IMDb TV UK’, tasked with building the UK version of the service.

