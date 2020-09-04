iFi launches Zen Phono: a bijou phono stage for the affordable Zen series

iFi's just taken its Zen total to four – and we're not talking about Block Puzzle. The company's first Zen Series products – the Zen Blue and Zen DAC – both gained resounding five-star reviews from this publication, and while we've yet to review it, there's also a new affordable analogue headphone amp called the Zen Can on the books, too. And who could forget the cheeky design (but solid, five-star performance) of the iFi hip-DAC?

Zen Series products from iFi are typically desktop-sized and affordable, and this Zen newbie is no different. The Zen Phono is a phono stage (also known as a phono preamp, also known as your turntable's best friend) and it's the first sub-£200 phono stage the Southport UK firm has ever made. For reference, the company’s recently launched flagship model, the iPhono3 Black Label, will set you back a cool £999.

The company says that the Zen Phono's circuit design is like nothing else at the price, with a range of precisely engineered settings that ensure genuine versatility. Whatever the turntable, whatever the cartridge, iFi promises that the ZEN Phono always delivers.

Drilling down into its circuitry to assess those claims, the Zen Phono features a balanced, symmetrical dual-mono design – a topology often reserved for higher-end audio products owing to complexity (and, of course, cost). Reduced noise and crosstalk is the aim, and it's a method that has long been championed by engineer John Curl – a man whose analogue amp designs and phono stages have been lauded since the 1970s (interested? Have a look at the Halo JC 1+ and Curl's 16-year tenure at Parasound).

Curl is now a technical consultant for iFi and worked with iFi’s in-house technical team on the product.

The Zen Phono's capacitors include TDK C0G and Murata multilayer ceramic types, as well as Panasonic ECPU polyphenylene sulphide film devices. In common with many iFi audio products, the Zen Phono incorporates a custom OV Series op-amp – in this case, the OVA2637.

Like all good phono stages, the Zen Phono creates its own power supply off the mains in order to amplify the audio signal from the cartridge without adding noise, but it doesn't do it in a conventional way. It creates a power supply boasting an oscillation frequency of 1.2MHz, which is 20,000 times that of mains electricity. In this circuit, a filtering capacitor with a 10uF rating is equivalent to 200,000uF at lower, audible frequencies. The power supply circuitry is located on its own ‘island’ on the circuit board to ensure there is no contamination of the audio signal, too.

(Image credit: iFi)

Continuing the 'high-end features, entry-level price' theme, iFi says the Zen Phono is able to handle both moving coil (MC) and moving magnet (MM) type cartridges with ease. It offers a range of four gain settings – along with an LED panel to indicate your selection – from 36dB to 72dB: 36dB (MM), 48dB (high-output MC), 60dB (low-output MC) and 72dB (very-low-output MC), meaning that the Zen Phono should take even the more exotic MC cartridges in its stride.

Another rarity at the price-point is a subsonic filter, engaged via a front-panel button, to tackle the large subsonic signal output caused by warped records. A feature of all iFi phono stages, this proprietary circuit promises to ‘intelligently’ filter out the unwanted subsonic output without affecting any deep bass on the recording – an undesirable side effect of some warp filters.

In terms of ins and outs, as well as the usual stereo RCA inputs and outputs (gold-plated for optimal signal integrity), the Zen Phono’s rear sports another phono stage rarity – a 4.4mm Pentaconn balanced output. This can be used to connect to an amp or active speakers equipped with a balanced input – either a Pentaconn 4.4mm input (such as the one found on the Zen CAN analogue headphone amp) or XLR inputs via an adapter.

A grounding terminal is also provided: attach a turntable’s grounding wire to this to avoid ground loop issues that can cause an audible hum. According to iFi, even the way the Zen Phono switches between settings has been engineered to ensure sonic transparency. It's handled by a microcontroller that only ‘wakes up’ when a setting is changed to avoid any sonically deleterious electronic noise.

The iFi ZEN Phono is available from selected retailers from today, 4th September, priced at £149. When pricing/availability for the rest of the world is known, we'll update you.

