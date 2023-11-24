If you're looking for the biggest Black Friday saving on a Dolby Atmos soundbar, this is the deal for you

While we've seen loads of great Black Friday soundbar deals, this one might take the cake on the biggest amount of money saved. If you're after a Dolby Atmos soundbar with proper dedicated upward-firing drivers for that sweet overhead sound that we know and love, then this is the one for you.

Currently, you can save a staggering £500 off the price of the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3, now just £399. We reviewed it for £899, making it a direct competitor to the Sonos Arc, and as you'd expect, it stood no chance against such a formidable rival.

However, at £399, the Panorama 3 is a soundbar we have no qualms recommending, as there is little else at this price that offers quite as much as this model does.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 £899 £399 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

Bowers & Wilkins's first Dolby Atmos soundbar is a sleek, stand-alone system that delivers 3.1.2 channels of audio from a single unit. There’s Amazon Alexa onboard for hands-free voice commands and streaming is well catered for with AirPlay 2, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth and Spotify Connect, while high-resolution listening is supported via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App.

While the Panorama 3 didn't quite score the full five stars in our review, we certainly found plenty to like about Bowers & Wilkins' first attempt at a Dolby Atmos soundbar. It's a commendable first outing for the established audio brand, and at this price, it's hard to argue with its value.

The first thing that drew our attention when we reviewed this soundbar was its sleek and stylish design. Its sharp, tapered edges are eye-catching, to say the least, while the perforated metal grille that adorns the top offers a touch of premium class. It's also impressively slender at just 6.5cm tall, which is even more impressive when we consider there are 13 speaker drivers inside.

The centre, left and right channels are comprised of a pair of mid-bass drivers and a decoupled titanium dome tweeter. There are also dual-angled upward-firing drivers that deliver sound out of the top side of the speaker, in order to deliver the overhead aspect of the Dolby Atmos presentation. Finally, there are two woofer units mounted in an acoustic enclosure on the top section of the soundbar, which deliver a notably meaty bass presentation.

Overall, we found plenty to like about the Bowers & Wilkins sound presentation, and while it doesn't outperform rivals at the price we initially reviewed it at, it's certainly worth paying attention to at this price. It can deliver an impressively broad soundstage and, subsequently, an equally impressive sense of cinematic scale.

Overall, at this price, the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 is an easy soundbar to recommend. At £500 off, it might just be the best soundbar deal we've seen this Black Friday.

