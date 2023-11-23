The 7 best Black Friday deals on Dolby Atmos soundbars

Black Friday is easily the best time of year to splurge on a new Dolby Atmos soundbar, as deals are abundant and savings can be in the hundreds of pounds. Offerings from Sonos, Sennheiser, Bose and Sony have all had their price tags slashed during this pre-Christmas savings event, but which ones are actually worth it?

If you're after a TV speaker that can deliver the immersive audio format and don't want to break the bank in the process, then you've come to the right place. We've waded through the insurmountable onslaught of soundbar deals to pick out the very best ones that deserve your attention most, as their savings are just too good to miss out on.

All of these soundbars offer premium features, top-notch sound and, most importantly, will be massive improvements over your TV's built-in speakers. We've reviewed every single entry on this list, with each scoring either four or five stars, so you can rest assured knowing you're getting a soundbar with the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval.

Before we dig into this list, there are a few things you need to know. Before you even begin browsing, make sure your TV supports HDMI eARC as that's the connectivity standard that all of these soundbars require to deliver the highest quality, immersive audio. Your TV should have an "ARC/eARC" label next to the HDMI socket; if it doesn't then we'd advise looking at another soundbar or perhaps taking advantage of the best Black Friday TV deals if you fancy an upgrade.

There's also the issue of space, as we have one of the smallest Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market and easily the largest one we've seen. Just make sure to take note of the measurements before pulling the trigger; you'll find these in the dedicated review for each of these soundbars.

So without further ado, here are the very best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals we've spotted so far this Black Friday...

Sonos Beam Gen 2

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £499 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sonos' second attempt at a compact soundbar is an absolute triumph. Delivering convincing Dolby Atmos audio without dedicated upward-firing drivers and measuring at just 65cm in width, the Beam Gen 2 is a benchmark soundbar that we've given many What Hi-Fi? Awards too.

It's also a fair bit cheaper than its rivals, and while the likes of LG, Sony and Sennheiser have attempted to dethrone it, none have come close to its excellent sound and tempting value.

Speaking of value, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 usually carries an RRP of £499, although it often dips to around £449. However, Black Friday means that savings are better than ever, with the Beam Gen 2 available for just £399 - an absolute bargain on a top-notch soundbar.

Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Bowers and Wilkins Panorama 3

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 was £899 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

Bowers & Wilkins's first Dolby Atmos soundbar is a sleek, stand-alone system that delivers 3.1.2 channels of audio from a single unit. There’s Amazon Alexa onboard for hands-free voice commands and streaming is well catered for with AirPlay 2, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth and Spotify Connect, while high-resolution listening is supported via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App.

The Panorama 3 is an impressive first outing for Bowers & Wilkins, as it's the company's first attempt at a Dolby Atmos soundbar. It's everything we'd expect from a B&W product; sleek, stylish and it sounds pretty good too.

We commended its engaging and weighty sound, as well as its impressive handling of height thanks to its dedicated upward-firing drivers. It can sound a tad muddled in more hectic scenes, but overall, we found plenty to like with this soundbar, awarding it four stars.

Now, that four-star review was based on it costing £899. meaning it had direct competition from the Sonos Arc (also featured on this list), which is an incredibly formidable opponent. Thankfully, Black Friday has given this soundbar an incredible new lease on life with this sensational deal.

You can save a whopping £500 on the B&W Panorama 3 right now, bringing its price down to just £399 - we can't quite believe it. This might just be the biggest soundbar saving we've seen yet, and one that's certainly worth paying attention to.

Read our full B&W Panorama 3 review

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was £899 now £699 at Amazon (save £200)

This slick soundbar has all the specs you'd expect from Bose with wifi connectivity, Airplay, Bluetooth, Chromecast and multi-room streaming. Sonically it produces an impressively wide sound field and an articulate and crisp Dolby Atmos performance.

Another style-conscious soundbar, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is also a first for its respective company. We couldn't believe that Bose hadn't come out with a Dolby Atmos soundbar until the 900 was released, but was it worth the wait?

We'd say so, as its sleek design housed an expansive sound stage and impressive vocal clarity, making it a top choice for the more discerning soundbar customers who also value sound quality.

While it can carry a slightly processed sound at times which may put some people off, it's an overall strong performer in all sectors earning it four stars in our review. That review was originally conducted while the RRP of the Smart Soundbar 900 was £849, although that price seemed to jump up to £899 recently.

No surprises here when we say that Black Friday has chopped that price down considerably, to £699 to be exact. That's £200 off a Dolby Atmos soundbar that looks as good as it sounds.

Read our full Bose Smart Soundbar 900 review

Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc soundbar was £899 now £719 at Peter Tyson (save £180)

This soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. It's sat proudly in our Hall of Fame for good reason.

We've made our infatuation with the Sonos Arc well-known ever since it launched in 2020. The darling of the Dolby Atmos soundbar world, this bar delivers some of the best Dolby Atmos audio we've ever heard from a soundbar. If this wasn't already clear, then you should check our Awards lists, as this soundbar was immortalised in our Hall of Fame last year.

With its brilliantly convincing display of Dolby Atmos and its dynamic and detailed sound, this is easily one of the best soundbars you can buy right now. It's also well-equipped when it comes to smart features, as it works with the Sonos S2 app and practically every streaming service we can think of including Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Apple AirPlay 2.

So what more could possibly convince you to get this soundbar? How about £180 slashed off the asking price? It's just £719 right now, down from its usual asking price of £899 - what a steal.

Read our full Sonos Arc review

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus was £1299 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

Sennheiser's Ambeo Plus impresses with a wide, spacious sound field, excellent musical ability, and a fine spread of useful features and connectivity options. HDMI inputs are included as are a number of different steaming options, from Bluetooth to Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Plus sits among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars at this level.



In a recent story highlighting the excellent Black Friday deal on this Sennheiser, we called the Ambeo Soundbar Plus one of the most underrated Dolby Atmos soundbars. This is because it is often overshadowed by the Sonos Arc (above) or the Sony HT-A7000 (below), due to being more expensive than both while offering similar performance.

Thankfully, the Ambeo Plus now has its time to shine, as it's currently £100 cheaper than the Sony, even if the Sonos still undercuts it. In terms of performance, the Sennheiser is a formidable opponent to these bars, delivering weighty, spacious sound and plenty of smart features. It even has HDMI passthrough ports, something the Sonos omits, making this a useful soundbar for those who are running out of available connectors.

Now at just £899, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a much more compelling option, especially when you consider that's £400 below the usual asking price.

Read our full Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus review

Sony HT-A7000

Sony HT-A7000 was £1299 now £969 at Sevenoaks (save £330)

This Award-winning soundbar delivers amazing Atmos and a bountiful feature set that culminates in a truly impressive soundbar. Equally as impressive are these savings, meaning you can get a big discount off the usual asking price right now.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner

The Sony HT-A7000 is the benchmark Dolby Atmos soundbar that we use to see how competitors perform. It's a big, bulky and admittedly not very attractive soundbar, but its sound performance negates any of those qualms we have, as it's probably the best-sounding bar on the market.

It's a serial Product of the Year winning soundbar, with a weighty low end, a gloriously detailed and textured sound, and a proper Dolby Atmos experience with a stunning sense of encompassing sound and noticeable height.

It's also pleasingly feature-rich, with two HDMI 2.1 pass-through ports for 4K/120Hz gaming and every streaming option we can think of. There are truly very few faults to pick with the A7000, which is why we end up recommending it every year at our Awards.

The one downside we've found is the price, as at £1299 it certainly isn't cheap. Thankfully, this Black Friday you can save £330, meaning it can be yours for £969.

Read our full Sony HT-A7000 review

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max was £2199 now £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational, and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is a hefty discount on Sennheiser's stellar soundbar so snap it up while you can.

If you've got room to house this mammoth of a soundbar, then we'd certainly recommend picking it up. The Ambeo Soundbar Max is less of a soundbar and more of a "sound tree trunk", but we can't argue with its sound performance.

Offering big, bold and cinematic sound, it's an ideal all-in-one choice for those who want proper home cinema sound without the hassle of a speaker package. Its rich, natural and dynamic sound continues to win us over, as it has just been awarded yet another What Hi-Fi? Award. It's feature-packed too, with three HDMI pass-through ports (frustratingly not HDMI 2.1), plenty of streaming smarts and controls via the Sennheiser Smart Connect app.

Alongside the issue of size is its price, which is usually an eye-watering £2199. Black Friday is once again here to save the day, as you can save £400 right now, meaning it's slightly less heart attack inducing £1799.

Read our full Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max review

